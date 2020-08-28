By Marvin Chanda Mberi

We are concerned with the discomfort that has come into the public domain by the desperate Presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema following a well-enlightened presentation by the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi.

We attentively followed the intellectual puzzle being put by Ms. Nawakwi who arguably is among the voice of reason that exists in our highly polarized opposition politics.

We are in dire need to appreciate the truth on how Mr. Hichilema betrayed the allegedly fiduciary obligation when he was entrusted to render his expert guidance on the conduct of the privatization process which later turned to be a fraud after a clique dubiously enriched itself. In the eyes of the enlightened political observers, the privatization ghost will perpetually hang on the head of Mr. Hichilema for as long as he continues to exhibit his usual arrogance on this matter of public interest.

RAMCOZ is among the strategic national assets that were swallowed in the vast dry ocean with the involvement of Mr. Hichilema. Just like Ms. Nawakwi, we have given Mr. Hichilema a fair chance to redeem himself by avoiding the self-denial and sheer arrogance he has adopted when dealing with this matter of national significance. The plunder of national resources which was chiefly informed by the expert views is unforgivable. We need answers on what criterion was used to sell RAMCOZ which later resulted in the suffering of many families which solely depended on the once flourishing company.

It is a fact that the decision was made with the dependable professional guidance of HH when RAMCOZ was put in receivership to recover the non-performing dues which were owed to another state-owned enterprise, ZANACO. It is therefore illogical for the person who has this discredited past cannot show remorse for these predatory behaviours which sent many families into their premature death.

We know RAMCOZ was the heart and soul of the Copper belt and above all the FOREX earner for our nation. We, therefore, can not close our lips or fold our hands to let this issue die a natural death let alone have HH suffer the political consequences next year.

As a person seeking public office, HH should refrain from mocking the intelligence of the families which were left destitute after this undertaking. There is a strong and well-founded suspicion that the key participants of the privatization process may have connived to undervalue the strategic assets to their advantage and to the detriment of the nation. This obscurity will only be cleared by the Commission of Inquiry.

As regards his insistence to be reported to the police or any other law enforcement agency, we remind HH that unethical behaviors is not limited to criminal activities. It is about omission to adhere to the minimum rules and standard of behaviors governing professional conduct.

We do not hold any malice or ill will against HH, ours is to aid the patriots to make an informed position as we go into elections next year. We are of the opinion that the Commission of Inquiry is established into the sale of RAMCOZ as we dearly need to know the procedures and criterion that was used to dispose of it.

As things stand, we will not relent and exclude HH from the privatization conversation. Clearly, the incoherent and angry responses that come from Mr. Hichilema’s lips conceal the ills of the privatization agenda whose net result was to enrich a few who later on had unexplained wealth.