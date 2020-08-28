9.5 C
Friday, August 28, 2020
Privatisation Ghost Hungs On HH's Head: He Should Show Remorse

By Chief Editor
By Marvin Chanda Mberi

We are concerned with the discomfort that has come into the public domain by the desperate Presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema following a well-enlightened presentation by the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi.

We attentively followed the intellectual puzzle being put by Ms. Nawakwi who arguably is among the voice of reason that exists in our highly polarized opposition politics.

We are in dire need to appreciate the truth on how Mr. Hichilema betrayed the allegedly fiduciary obligation when he was entrusted to render his expert guidance on the conduct of the privatization process which later turned to be a fraud after a clique dubiously enriched itself. In the eyes of the enlightened political observers, the privatization ghost will perpetually hang on the head of Mr. Hichilema for as long as he continues to exhibit his usual arrogance on this matter of public interest.

RAMCOZ is among the strategic national assets that were swallowed in the vast dry ocean with the involvement of Mr. Hichilema. Just like Ms. Nawakwi, we have given Mr. Hichilema a fair chance to redeem himself by avoiding the self-denial and sheer arrogance he has adopted when dealing with this matter of national significance. The plunder of national resources which was chiefly informed by the expert views is unforgivable. We need answers on what criterion was used to sell RAMCOZ which later resulted in the suffering of many families which solely depended on the once flourishing company.

It is a fact that the decision was made with the dependable professional guidance of HH when RAMCOZ was put in receivership to recover the non-performing dues which were owed to another state-owned enterprise, ZANACO. It is therefore illogical for the person who has this discredited past cannot show remorse for these predatory behaviours which sent many families into their premature death.

We know RAMCOZ was the heart and soul of the Copper belt and above all the FOREX earner for our nation. We, therefore, can not close our lips or fold our hands to let this issue die a natural death let alone have HH suffer the political consequences next year.

As a person seeking public office, HH should refrain from mocking the intelligence of the families which were left destitute after this undertaking. There is a strong and well-founded suspicion that the key participants of the privatization process may have connived to undervalue the strategic assets to their advantage and to the detriment of the nation. This obscurity will only be cleared by the Commission of Inquiry.

As regards his insistence to be reported to the police or any other law enforcement agency, we remind HH that unethical behaviors is not limited to criminal activities. It is about omission to adhere to the minimum rules and standard of behaviors governing professional conduct.

We do not hold any malice or ill will against HH, ours is to aid the patriots to make an informed position as we go into elections next year. We are of the opinion that the Commission of Inquiry is established into the sale of RAMCOZ as we dearly need to know the procedures and criterion that was used to dispose of it.

As things stand, we will not relent and exclude HH from the privatization conversation. Clearly, the incoherent and angry responses that come from Mr. Hichilema’s lips conceal the ills of the privatization agenda whose net result was to enrich a few who later on had unexplained wealth.

13 COMMENTS

  1. THE ONES WHO ARE SUPPOSED TO SHOW REMORSE ARE THOSE THAT WERE IN MMD GOVERNMENT ESPECIALLY MAMA NAWAKWI.STOP DRAGGING HH IN YOUR FAILURES PLEASE AS PF YOU ARE TRYING TO DIVERT ATTENTION TO THE FAILED STANDARD OF LIVING WITH PRIVATIZATION.OH KUYA BEBELE.

  2. Explain the sale of The Post Newspaper assets, what happened to that company? Where are the The Post trucks?
    How much Lewis Mosho has been paid, and how much did he pay the ZRA.
    Publish all transactions…. On Monday.
    Mwanawasa went through the HH & Chiluba era, Mwanawasa didn’t jail HH, but called a brilliant young man, whom he wished to work with in government.
    Let’s deal with The Post Newspaper, KCM and Covid-19 donations.
    We need see transactions next week.

  3. His major faults, no contrition, no remorse, just a lot of pomposity, a lot of attitude, no inspiration. Sorry, not fit for the presidency.

  5. “We were told by advisers, who included the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank that for the next 20 years, Zambian copper would not make a profit. [But, if we privatised] we would be able to access debt relief, and this was a huge carrot in front of us, We had no option,” said then Minister of Finance Edith Nawakwi.#1999

    Just from reading Francis Kaunda’s book: Selling The Family Silver on his chronicles during the Privatization of the Mines.

    Nawakwi is framing an innocent person to hide her misdeeds during the Privatization Process. Unfortunately, Zambians are too lazy to read facts for themselves. They will believe anything. Remember how Zambians killed innocent people on mere suspicion of gassing without verifying facts. Zambians will believe Nawakwi’s lies on HH…

  6. Ni same Whatsapp group. They all know how they have legally beat the system and have the balls to ask us to take them to court if we have evidence as if that makes them any clean. Something can be done legally but be morally bankrupt, case ya Whatsapp group iyi.

  7. The only way to get to the bottom of this is to work backwards. Let’s start with the corruption killing people now due to lack of medication in hospitals then move to Liquidation of the post and KCM, then work further backwards towards Fire Tenders, inflated Road and infrastructure projects, then to investigate the miraculous riches PF leaders are cadres have without viable businesses. Then we can conclude with Nawakwi and Chiluba’s Privatization Mess! For us to be on the same page, we must READ!

  9. Puleeze. Research the facts first. Get evidence before you show your ignorance.
    One person wants to appear clever but his batakoz are uncovered.

  10. This is a waste of time. How can you call yourself as an enlightened political observer when all you are doing is claiming there are so called privatisation ghosts over HH to try and disadvantage HH as the country goes into elections next year. Why dont you deal with the living ghosts hanging over PF leaders. You want to look for old privatisation ghosts? Unfortunately there are no ghosts. Only naive people like you who believe and think witchcraft will improve your lives can talk of privatisation ghosts over HH’s head. Who was supposed to question HH in case he betrayed fiduciary obligations? Why didnt your privatisation ghosts question HH if he betrayed the so called fiduciary obligations? Your ghost keeps failing because what HH says is the truth. Nawakwi and your lies have short…

  11. UPND chaps always are full of insults.Please tell us where HH got money from if it’s not from selling Zambia’s assets?U need to explain instead of lying and defending your leader.He stole and he gonna spend big next year coz he gonna lose.You think souls will rest bcoz of selfish individuals?He will pay for killing our sisters and brothers in copperbelt.No vote for him

  12. If HH did something wrong, Mwanawasa would have arrested him. Its too late for this argument. Let’s talk about the 48 houses and fire tenders.

  13. was Bally the only zambian present at the time of privatisation? here is kudos saying he never participated in privatisation when most zambians aquired government pool houses and council houses and yet someone will be screaming he never participated, don’t tell me you have no relative who aquired a council or government pool house.

  14. As I have said in a previous post, HH claims or professes to be some sort of genius and perfect being. If that is the case, I am sure he is clever enough to provide us with paper trail of his valuations for each zambian asset he touched vs the price sold and which of those assets he subsequently purchased. Why does he keep yapping his mouth and not providing us with solid evidence? Why go through all the stress of being accused if you have evidence to the contrary ? I think kutumpa uku.

