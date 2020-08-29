9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 29, 2020
General News
Updated:

Government Postpones Phase Two of the 2020 Mobile National Registration Card exercise

By Chief Editor
The government has postponed phase two of the 2020 Mobile National Registration Card exercise which was scheduled to commence on 1st September 2020.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the decision to delay the starting date is due to the slow start and challenges experienced during phase one of the exercise.

Mr. Kampyongo has also attributed the delays to COVID-19, which led to a slow pace in the delivery of equipment.

He says phase one is expected to end on September 9th.

Mr. Kampyongo further says an assessment is however being carried out to ascertain areas where the exercise started late.

He says the distribution of equipment and materials to provinces under phase 2 is already being done.

Mr. Kampyongo says phase 2 will be conducted in Lusaka, Southern, Western, Central and Muchinga provinces, with about 7 hundred and 30 thousand eligible persons expected to be captured.

He was speaking when he issued a statement on the update of the ongoing Mobile National Registration Card exercise in Chinsali District

  2. This is a double edged sward. You might think you are doing yourselves a favour by concentrating in your stronghold but you do not know the mind of an excited youth voting for the first time.

