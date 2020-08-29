Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that Vice President Inonge Wina has tested negative to COVID-19. This month, the Vice President tested positive for Coronavirus.

Speaking during the Country’s update on COVID-19 situation, Dr. Chilufya said the Vice President is at home after testing negative to COVID-19 and is in stable condition.

“Her Honor the Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina tested negative to COVID-19 and has been discharged from our care and continues to be attended to at home. She is stable and is recuperating very well under our care,” he said.

And the Health Minister says the COVID-19 relief package that is going around on social media is a scam.

“COVID-19 relief package is a scam. The COVID-19 relief package by some unscrupulous people calling on you to pay a certain amount for you ta access that package is a scam. Should you come across such individuals you should report to the police. And we disassociate ourselves from the package,” he added.

Meanwhile, Zambia has recorded 123 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours out of the 1, 171 tests done.

Dr. Chilufya said unfortunately, one person has died of COVID-19 and the country recorded 147 recoveries.

He further added that this brings cumulative cases in the country to 11, 902 including 284 deaths and 11. 092 recoveries.