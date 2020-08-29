Zambia has nominated Albert Muchanga to recontest the position of African Union (AU) Commissioner in Charge of Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Mining for the period 2021 to 2025.

Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji says the decision to nominate Mr. Muchanga is because Government is satisfied with his track record and his qualifications for the position.

Mr. Malanji says Mr. Muchanga has also received recommendations from various leaders around the continent.

The Minister says Government has since put in place measures to support any suitable qualified Zambian who aspires for such positions.

He said this during a press briefing in Lusaka today, where he explained that the four-year terms in the AU have come to an end and will be open for possible re-election.

Mr. Malanji further said the number of commissioners has reduced from 9 to 6, stating that the new commissioners will have expanded mandates.

He said the selection process will soon be underway and culminate into the final selection of candidates at the next AU summit in February.

The Minister has since appealed to the nation and AU member States to put their trust in Ambassador Muchanga for his selfless record, for the benefit of the African continent.

And Mr. Muchanga has thanked Government for nominating him and rendering support towards the position of AU Commissioner in charge of Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Mining.

Mr. Muchanga previously served as SADC Deputy Executive Secretary, Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU as well as Ambassador to Brazil.

He has also held various professional positions which saw him rise through the ranks to Permanent Secretary at Cabinet office.