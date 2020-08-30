9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 30, 2020
Police launch probe into suspicious cash distribution scheme

By Chief Editor
Police in Lusaka says they are investigating a scheme in which some people mostly in high-density areas are said to be receiving as much as K1,600 through mobile money after registering their personal details with unknown people.

The unidentified people in Lusaka are currently getting personal details of citizens such as NRC Numbers, Phone Numbers, and Full Names with a promise of sending them K1,600, claiming that it is an emergency Covid-19 Cash Transfer Programme being implemented by the government.

So far, the suspicious registration exercises have taken place in Linda, Matero, George, Kalingalinga and Kabwata and other compounds.

The registration exercises have been attracting huge crowds and one of the ladies found collecting people’s details confirmed that the exercise is from the government.

“We collect batches of 20. As you can see, so far, all the four sheets I had been done, I am now doing my last sheet. I have registered more than 200 today and we will continue tomorrow,” she said.

Some people have confirmed having received K1,600 two weeks after registering and they cashed in their reward at an MTN Mobile Money booth.

Lusaka Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri confirmed that police are investigating the matter and details will be availed later.

