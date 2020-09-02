HIGHER EDUCATION Minister Hon Brian Mushimba has strongly condemned the growing tendency by some political players to demean women that speak out on national issues.

Commenting on the recent wave of sexist attacks against FDD leader Hon Edith Nawakwi, Dr Mushimba said this behavior cannot go on unchecked.

“Following the recent revelations by madam Nawakwi about the privatisation process, I have noted with concern how certain unwarranted attacks have been lashed at the former Minister of Finance,” said Hon Mushimba.

“This is against our culture as Zambians to undress anyone, more so if such a person is a mother. How does one respond with insults to someone seeking answers to a national subject matter?”

He said for a country which is yet to meet the many international thresholds for women representation in positions of decision making, such vicious attacks against women is not only retrogressive but also an assault on democracy.

Engineer Mushimba has called on the opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema to show leadership by unequivocally condemning the sexist attacks against women in politics.

“You see, HH started this whole war against women that want to participate in national issues. When Hon. Nawakwi first appeared on a named radio show, what was his reaction? He took to social media to write, “I think she just has a crush on me” in what was an unpalatable jibe against a woman. If it had been the other way round, there was going to be an uproar,” said Dr Mushimba.

“I call upon HH to come out and stop this rot once and for all. While many Zambians are curiously waiting to hear how he responds to the allegations leveled against him, he decides to go for a sexist, chauvinistic attack against a person who has called him out on facts. This is unacceptable!”

In the recent past, Nawakwi has publicly revealed that Mr Hichilema unduly benefited from the sale of various national assets during the privatisation process in the MMD era. What has followed, starting with the UPND leader himself, has been litany of personal and gender based attacks against the FDD president.