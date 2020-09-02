HIGHER EDUCATION Minister Hon Brian Mushimba has strongly condemned the growing tendency by some political players to demean women that speak out on national issues.
Commenting on the recent wave of sexist attacks against FDD leader Hon Edith Nawakwi, Dr Mushimba said this behavior cannot go on unchecked.
“Following the recent revelations by madam Nawakwi about the privatisation process, I have noted with concern how certain unwarranted attacks have been lashed at the former Minister of Finance,” said Hon Mushimba.
“This is against our culture as Zambians to undress anyone, more so if such a person is a mother. How does one respond with insults to someone seeking answers to a national subject matter?”
He said for a country which is yet to meet the many international thresholds for women representation in positions of decision making, such vicious attacks against women is not only retrogressive but also an assault on democracy.
Engineer Mushimba has called on the opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema to show leadership by unequivocally condemning the sexist attacks against women in politics.
“You see, HH started this whole war against women that want to participate in national issues. When Hon. Nawakwi first appeared on a named radio show, what was his reaction? He took to social media to write, “I think she just has a crush on me” in what was an unpalatable jibe against a woman. If it had been the other way round, there was going to be an uproar,” said Dr Mushimba.
“I call upon HH to come out and stop this rot once and for all. While many Zambians are curiously waiting to hear how he responds to the allegations leveled against him, he decides to go for a sexist, chauvinistic attack against a person who has called him out on facts. This is unacceptable!”
In the recent past, Nawakwi has publicly revealed that Mr Hichilema unduly benefited from the sale of various national assets during the privatisation process in the MMD era. What has followed, starting with the UPND leader himself, has been litany of personal and gender based attacks against the FDD president.
I agree with you my friend Brian, that HH didn’t approach his ex properly. However, we didn’t expect Mumbi Phiri also to get into HH & Nawakwi relationship… Mumbi Phiri just served suspension in PF for flushing Ba Edgar at a party last year.
HH back to qualintine man!! Lets not arrest each other , lets make LOVE. We don’t need riot equipments, we need masks and medicines. Condomize and MASK UP ZAMBIA.
HH is an evil little man who should not be allowed on the ballot paper in the 2021 General elections. He is a Lazo only supported by his backward tribe with their gullible followers
Flirting with married men
kekeke..his ex was upset..lol..
It really helps when people come out and say things..because, it gives you an opportunity to gauge what they are about – what they really believe.
Now, at least, women in Zambia, know exactly where they stand in Mr Hichilema’s world!
TWASEBANA, ZAMBIA
don’t drag all women in some private affair..Edith has her reasons for insulting Bally..lol
It’s nonsensical of Brian to turn to traditional norms for respect to women! He also knows how society takes to talkative women with suspect conduct at variance with expectations of a self respecting woman! You Brian is using aspersion to seem reasonable and Nawakwi can now rant all she likes with PF support going by how PF members are coming out in her defense. Nawakwi is brave to open her mouth because Chiluba (MHSRIP) is dead! She knows she misled him on a number of issues! Her obsession with vengeful hate is sending her deeper into ridicule and political oblivion!
“I think she just has a crush on me” is clearly a joke and shouldnt be turned into a nountain. I dont think HH wanted it to be taken seriously. How a Minister of Higher Education takes issue with only that is suspicious. Are you guys the PF coming out to reveal your plot? That you set up this revelation? As much as we want HH to answer to these charges, all cases of corruption including Tasila’s case should be pursued with the same energy
Lungu`s sudden wealth
Bowmans wealth
Tasila`s wealth
Chitalu`s Wealth
Chitotela`s Wealth
Paul Moonga`s wealth
Nawakwi`s wealth and
The miracle 48 houses that just dropped from heaven
@Poly Trix – I see your point of view. But saying that “she has a crush on him”, can come across as patronising. Would he have said this if Ms Nawakwi had been a man?
Zennia I’m finding it difficult to see the patronizing side of the statement. For me it has a sexual innuendo. Had Nawakwi been a man why HH wouldn’t have said this is because he would be seen as a queer, in other words a homosexual.
@fumanchu Nawakwi s theft was abaited by Chiluba. They knew each other’s crimes.
She is the one who opened the pandoras box. People who live in glass houses…..
Which one of them was found “crawling” out of state house guest house at dawn without shoes?
Traditionally women are expected to conduct themselves with honor and dignity. Society would not respect a woman who just rants anyhow. I don’t know what society the Minister is talking about.
What honor is there for women in PF? Didn’t PF cadres undress a young woman at the freedom statue in the presence of VP, an elderly woman. Did any PF condemn such unruly & primitive conduct by PF cadres? Was respect for women?
I KNEW THAT THIS WHOLE HH THING WAS WELL SCRIPTED LIKE A BLOCKBUSTER MOVIE WHEN LUSAMBO SAID THE LATE CHILUBA TOLD HIM THAT HH LET THEM DOWN.
THE SCRIPT WRITER COULD BE RUPHIA BANDA.
Expected more from a PhD.
Expected better from a PhD minister
If seeming intelligent people like nlBrian Mushimba start talking nonsense, then know that the public money they are stealing has corrupted them..shame on you Brian…l thought you were more intelligent than that
Dont mind this moron Brian who flip a govt car whilst coming from his mistress home to his family home bruised him arm and went to SA for one month paid for by taxpayers. The moron has never given us back the $30 million he gave Ethiopian Airlines…..plus haven’t you sued ka Tayali for defamation for corruption allegations he levelled against you.
Zambia does not allow a culture of lying regardless of sex or gender. Mushimba and all PF gang should be worried about the unemployment of graduating students in the country. Any minister worthy the salt must tell the nation what they have to reduce employment and subsequently poverty in the nation. Just churning out students graduating and going to live with their parents or friends is not being productive as a nation. Mushimba has not told you about the hopeless and useless rail line he signed a contract with China. Serenje – Chipata Rail Line. For what? $2.03 Billion for a nonproductive rail line. What is there between Chipata and Serenje to spend that money? Ba dokotar, ba dokota bamadongodongo. Failed characters are what PF has gather to rule the nation. Time to account is coming to…
But it’s okay for a woman to say whatever she can against a man?
What makes a woman attractive to men is not the cantankerous, garrulous, incontinent mouth Nawakwindi has! At her age, Nawakwindi is still lacking in wisdom and good sense.
What example is she giving to young girls? At her age, she is not married because which man can afford to live with a lumpen without self-control and manners?
Nawakwindi can’t be taught anything new at her age. She is a lost cause. In life, you get what you give. It’s karma! Women who don’t give respect should not expect respect!
Mushimba, tell Nawakwi tell you why she kept the keys to the presidential suite at intercontinental during Chiluba’s presidency? While pursuing the answer, tell us who your PhD supervisor was and the hypothesis you tested so that we confirm if it was authentic. Too many shortcuts in Zambian institutions. This Nawakwi matter Has been settled cleanly by Munshya and if you hold a real PhD you should be able to read and reason properly.