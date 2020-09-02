President of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP0 has said that given the confidence, specificity, level of detail of the allegations leveled by Forum For Democracy (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi about United party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema’s alleged misconduct during Zambia’s privatization process, coupled with Mr Hichilema’s continued failure to substantively rebut these allegations, on a balance of probabilities, he is inclined to believe that HH conducted himself in an unethical manner during the handling of his various roles in Zambia’s privatization process.
In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Tembo said that Mr HIchilema is very confident in challenging his accusers to prosecute him if they believe he committed a criminal offense is because he is aware that his alleged conduct did not constitute a criminal offense at the time, as unethical as it might have been.
Mr Tembo said that in the past it was impossible to hold people criminally liable for conduct such as conflict of interest or abuse of authority of office and that his belief is that HH is fully aware of this fact, hence his confidence in challenging his accusers to prosecute him.
The Pep leader further said that if if HH’s wealth was explainable, he would have explained it by now, but it was not, hence, the only solution has been to intimidate, malign, scandalize and counter-accuse those who question him.
Below is the full post
By Sean Tembo – PeP President
- The Bembas have a saying that “ubushiku ufwile insofu lyashi lya nsofu” which when loosely translated simply means the day a hunter kills an elephant at a village, the whole village will be talking about the slaughtered elephant. Last week Thursday, Honorable Edith Nawakwi who is opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President and also former Minister of Finance in the FTJ administration, made some hair-raising accusations against the Party President for the main opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), Mr Hakainde Hichilema regarding alleged improper conduct of the UPND Leader. Ever since then, the entire country has been involved in a raging debate of whether there was any wrongdoing on the part of Mr Hichilema regarding his role in the privatization process. The purpose of this article is for me to evaluate all available information and documents and render my opinion on whether or not l think there was any improper conduct on the part of the accused.
- Given the fact that this matter is largely premised on the recent testimony of Honorable Edith Nawakwi, whom l will refer to as Nawakwi henceforth, it is important to evaluate the credibility of this witness. First of all, it is a well documented fact that Nawakwi and the UPND President, whom l will refer to as HH henceforth, share a history. My first known interaction between Nawakwi and HH is in 2006 during the infamous United Democratic Alliance in which UPND, FDD and UNIP got together to try and defeat Mwanawasa and his then MMD. Suffice to mention that their UDA alliance performed very dismally in that election, with HH as the UDA Presidential candidate. This saw UPND slip from being main opposition to being third-ranked, and Sata’s PF propel forward from being 7th ranked 5 years prior to being main opposition, displacing UPND. Not only was that UDA one of the most disorganized alliances in the history of alliances in the world, but it also left a very bitter taste in most people’s mouths. FDD’s and by extension, Nawakwi’s political fortunes significantly dwindled largely because she was not on the ballot. Of course there is the infamous allegation that at one time during negotiations of who will lead the UDA Alliance, HH is said to have told Nawakwi that he cannot be led by a woman. Anyway, let’s just say that after the political divorce of the UDA alliance, there was simmering tension between the two, which is not unusual in politics. You see, the kind of friendship that exists in Zambian politics is what the Chewas would call “chikondi cha mpeni kumpasa”. “Chikondi” is friendship, “mpeni” is knife and “mpasa” is a mat made of grass which people normally sleep on in the village, so you can make you own translation.
- My first personal interaction with Nawakwi was sometime in 2017 when l was a Board Member of the Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue (ZCID) and we decided to pay a courtesy call on her party at her Secretariat. When l heard her speak, she struck me as someone overflowing with wisdom, knowledge, patriotism, compassion and grace. The kind of person that Zambia needs to be President. I could only wonder why her political career was faltering despite the fact that she was such a great candidate. But that’s Zambian politics for you. Some things cannot just be explained. After that first interaction at her Secretariat, our next interaction was under less than pleasant circumstances during the failed National Reconciliation Process. I was on the Opposition Alliance side of the table and she was towing the PF line. We had a number of heated exchanges and she had no kind words for me during her subsequent media appearances. Neither did l.
- Just like Nawakwi, l first personally met HH during the time l was a Board Member at ZCID, when we went to pay him a courtesy call at his Secretariat. The meeting was scheduled for 14hrs, but only started around 17hrs and was ending when it was pitch black outside. Myself and my fellow ZCID Board members were made to wait for 3 hours without any offer of water, and one of us had to drive out and fetch some water at a nearby filling station. I got the impression that the UPND Secretariat was very poorly run. Despite that initial disorganization however, the meeting took off and it was quite progressive. He struck me as someone who is visionary, dedicated, unwavering and passionate about turning around Zambia’s fortunes. Again, the kind of person that Zambia needed as President. Of course, it was this impression that motivated me to be a part of the soon to be formed Opposition Alliance.
- Given the above background, we can now proceed to deal with the substantive matter of the allegations that Nawakwi leveled against HH last week. Firstly, l want to say that it is not the first time that l heard those allegations. They are as old as time itself. However, in the past these allegations were made in the form of a smear campaign whereby a caller to a radio program would raise them every now and then. Before Nawakwi, l don’t know of anyone who had stood up and firmly made these allegations against HH. Also, what makes Nawakwi’s allegations to stand out is the fact that she was the Minister of Finance at the time and therefore had first hand knowledge of the matters in question. Therefore, her allegations cannot be simply dismissed by a wave of the hand, in a manner than they would, had they been made by Elvis calling in on a radio program. Apart from speaking from a point of apparent knowledge, Nawakwi’s allegations were also very detailed and well illustrated. That was the reason why l decided to issue a statement a few days ago, calling on HH to give a substantive response to the allegations leveled against him, so that the public, myself included, could assess their veracity. Although HH’s supporters may view that request for him to issue a substantive response as a quest to vilify him, l honestly believe that it is in his own best interests. Of course, HH has argued that he has on many previous occasions explain himself and his role in privatization and how he accumulated his wealth, but the difference is that he previously made those explanations on the basis of allegations that were leveled by radio callers using pseudonyms for fear of being sued, which allegations could be categorized as hearsay. However, this time around, the allegations are being made by someone who was not only a senior cabinet minister, but was at the centre of the privatization process. It is therefore wrong for HH to believe that he can treat the allegations being made by Nawakwi in the same dismissive manner as the allegations that have previously been made against him by radio callers such as Elvis.
- From where l stand, given the confidence, specificity, level of detail of the allegations leveled by Nawakwi about HH’s alleged misconduct during Zambia’s privatization process, coupled with HH’s continued failure to substantively rebut these allegations, on a balance of probabilities, l am inclined to believe that HH conducted himself in an unethical manner during the handling of his various roles in Zambia’s privatization process. I also believe that the reason why he is very confident in challenging his accusers to prosecute him if they believe he committed a criminal offense is because he is aware that his alleged conduct did not constitute a criminal offense at the time, as unethical as it might have been. You see, it was only after great advances in corporate governance in the early 21st century, that most of the anti-corruption laws were muted and enacted. Before then, it was impossible to hold people criminally liable for conduct such as conflict of interest or abuse of authority of office, and my belief is that HH is fully aware of this fact, hence his confidence in challenging his accusers to prosecute him. My view is that if HH’s wealth was explainable, he would have explained it by now. But it is not. Hence, the only solution has been to intimidate, malign, scandalize and counter-accuse those who question him. And also trying to seek sympathy that he is being vilified for being a key challenger to the PF. Of course that is possible, but we cannot excuse someone from being held accountable simply because by holding him accountable he might reveal certain skeletons in his closet which his political opponents might use against him. Like l always say, if we are going to make progress as a nation in the manner that we govern ourselves, the starting point is to ensure that those holding office as well as those aspiring to hold office are held accountable for their actions. Past and present. If we are too shy to hold individuals accountable, simply because by doing so it might jeopardize their political fortunes, then we have no right to expect a better Zambia than what we have today.
Lusaka this week sounds like Bengazi…..
(HH) is a dumb lDl0T and a damn F0OL. Why is he so upset about Privatization if he didn’t steal anything?
Why did he take Zambian Privatization money to Panama?
Hakainde was in charge of privatising Lima bank but he ended up selling to himself one of the bank’s houses in Kabulonga. Bally ni Lazo
We need lungu to account for his $2.3 million he accumulated after only 18 months in office
“If we are too shy to hold individuals accountable, simply because by doing so it might jeopardize their political fortunes, then we have no right to expect a better Zambia than what we have today.”
Ethics are not adjustable conflict of interest is criminal and sometimes its important to accept and apologize .HH character is questionable what if is interested with the national assets .
‘If we are too shy to hold individuals accountable, simply because by doing so it might jeopardize their political fortunes, then we have no right to expect a better Zambia than what we have today’
Mr. Tembo you have hit the point and the information needed by any Zambian to make an informed judgement about HH cannot be more than your explanation. I like the part where you say HH has the guts to challenge Zambians with information that he stole to sue him because he knows that his unethical behaviour that time did not constitute a criminal liablity. Thats why he is even able to make an offer of a house to anyone who can prove him guilty. HH has no moral fibre and by virtue of his unethical actions he fails to meet and pass the integrity test and so not suitable for the republican presidency. Why should someone find it so difficult to account for his sudden jump in wealth if it was cleanly acquired. Zambians think twice about this man disguising himself as a saviour for this country…
Did Edith Nawakwindi also declare interest for the 3 former ZCCM farms she got?
Bwana HH is also naive sometimes.
How do you allow Houseflies to be all over you? Nawakwindi has smeared you with her own excrement and see the number of flies following you! Don’t you have Doom to take care of these flies and give yourself a good bath? Don’t you have Good Legal Advisors? The only way to clean your name is through the courts of Law! The Houseflies will also be careful not to talk about issues before the courts! Seer1 was right when he said HH is not aggressive enough! When you are dealing with PF, you need to be more aggressive!
Matthew 11:12: “From the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven suffers violence, and violent men take it by force.”
And I quote: “…I was only 29 years old and the government went to sleep during the process”. And he wonders why he is foolishly called Under 5 when he is an adult. Grow up younger Man.
Another INZI …
Bally is a lazo
Am surprised that HH who has been daring government to take him to court if they think that he committed an offence during privatisation process has now back peddled and he says pf want just my physical body so that they can kill me. How can pf kill him by simply taking him to court? This is a case of the ” guilty are afrood”. This case is a bailable offence. When he is arrested for the offence, he will be immediately be released pending court processes. Where is the logic of him to think that pf want his physical body so that he can be killed? This is a case of proper propaganda and sympathy seeking from the public.
Uyu munthu alinanzelu. Well said , level headed. This is an issue of ethics not criminality. Will HH stop this behavior olo anachinga. But first he needs to accept what he did.
Hh knows what’s coming. Just go read his Facebook. As we speak he is probably hiding his billions offshore. Meanwhile the silly diaspora who supports him are languishing abroad cleaning old people and toilets without realising hh theft is what forced them there to be modern neo colonial slaves . Hh is a quick thief who has finally being cornered
The Principle of Administrative Justice requires that Hh be accorded the Right to reply. Sean Tembo is not a Judge in a Court of law to convict HH in this manner. HH is innocent until proven guilty. Sun International will soon issue a Statement on these accusations and allegations.
Put hh in plot 1 and say goodbye to ZESCO, ZCCM Gold, IDC etc. He would then be competing with Aliko Dangote to be the richest African….
There is quite a big job of having all these chaps bribed. For sure Sean tembo is not saying this out of his own conviction..
Yes, this is SERIOUS A MATTER. Every time HH is asked to explain his wealth he is visibily rattled and irritated, and never gives direct answers. You cant explain you wealth using imprisonment on a supposedly traffic offence, or unsubstantiated death threats – all of which happened or are happening more than a decade after your acquisition of the wealth being questioned. He has made his money – Yes, but he voluntarily chose between enjoying quietly and seeking public office, thereby making his financial affairs a PUBLI MATTER. So he MUST explain it – especially that he’s seeking public office on the promise of clean governance. Adn as Zambians, we must STOP behaving like our choice of President is ONLY between HH and LUNGU – there are 15million people in this country!!! If both of them…
KK’s natural successor, by many commentators and political analysts, was Dr Vernon Johnson Mwaanga. He had everything that could’ve made him a better President but what ruined his prospects of becoming President of this country was his involvement in mandrax. Trafficking in mandrax wasn’t an offense at that time. To date, even those that weren’t born yet, refer to VJ as a drug dealer yet his service to this country is unquestionable. He has done more good than even those that point their fingers at him. But what’s Bally’s record. His violence has brought so much embarrassment and resentment to the people of Southern province. There’s so much hatred in Tongaland because of his politics. To Bally, whoever has Tonga blood and doesn’t support UPND is cursed. Not only is he a crook but…
Not only is he a crook but a ruthless savage as well. He’s a predator, just like a spider. Get into his web and you’re gone
Without doubt this a very good case for HH if he is innocent. However, seriously doubt that the people who are accusing him and declaring him guilty without proof will VOTE for him if cleared by Courts of law. What I suspect is that they will look for something else. I remember he was accused of being a tribalist. Wait and see……..
@Ayatollah. I thought we were discussing HH’s dealings under privatisation. Your comments sounds natural hatred for the man. Not good enough….
There is no case that will be settled outside the courts, Nawakwi knows so much and she should be encouraged to sue HH on behalf of the Zambian people. Such allegations are so serious that ACC should equally be interested to know more about this case. Until the cases are properly handled by the courts, HH is a free man and not guilty of any of those allegations. Many people including the late Sata tried to smear HH with similar privatisation issues but none hard the balls to go a step further, because it may just be playing to the political gallery. Let the PF govt on behalf of the Zambians arrest HH on these allegations so we can move on. Where has Nawakwi been all along if I may ask!
This is just a waste of precious times; HH is not the problem in this matter, its the gov’t of the day that blundered, not only on Inter Continental hotel but many other national assets were sold out cheaply and with no accountability (mines, council houses, etc). That is why we need people who understand business and can negotiate, intelligently because a nation is now run like a business conglomerate – Look at the US President Trump; he had to renegotiate many business deals when he assumed office and it worked well for American (many jobs were created, stock markets surged, strong economy, etc). I know it is election times, let’s talk about issues not people. Small minds discuss people, Medium minds discuss things and Great minds discuss ideas.
God bless Zambia!
Fair enough, HH has to account for the origin of his wealth but I also hope that Mr Sean Tembo will interrogate the role that people like Nawakwi and many others played and what they personally benefited from the privatization process. We should not just focus on one man, this involved the entire MMD government. Mr Tembo should also be vigilant in asking Mr Edgar Lungu how he has acquired so much wealth within a span of 8 years. From declaration of K2million total assets to over USD5million. His salary and allowances do not reach that far, several ministers have so much wealth that they cannot account for. Mr Tembo, follow them as well. We now hear that Nawakwi benefited farms from privatisation, so is she the right person to point at HH? Those who live in glasshouses should not throw…
John McCain’s finest moment came in 2008, when a woman at a rally referred to Obama as an Arab. “No, ma’am,” McCain replied. “He’s a decent family man, a citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with.” That’s manning up.
The most level-headed analysis or presentation by Sean Tembo. For Spaka and Chikubabe – those are separate issues: you are free to bring them up with evidence separately. You cannot runaway from a crime simply by pointing to other thieves who also stole from the same shop.
kekeke..he refused to marry her and now she wants him arrested..lol..ba Edith..yayayayayyaa
Rubbish! God loves justice, and justice will prevail in this matter for the good of the country that has dedicated its land to his Son.
how People steal from the poor and try to justify it to the same people that their intentions were noble. It’s like saying just because you’re guilty it doesn’t mean you committed a crime. We have to start holding people accountable. No amount of manipulating people in dreams in the Spirit realm will prevent justice. God has put an end to casting of witchcraft spell through hand shakes with Covid. No more witchcraft in politics justice will prevail
Zambians are like that. They ignored information given to them & voted for Sata when Chiluba told them that he had deposited the whole ministry’s budget into his personal account. Next information was there that someone had swindled a widow, but no, they ignored that. Now we are here, hh pulled a “deal” and zambians are head strong again. Only when they steal big when in state house then they say wr should have known.
robmwale: There may be no case to build. What is important to establish is a conflict of interest. Whether the Law at the time did not recognize this as a crime, the citizens need to know that the source of wealth was as a result of conflicts of interest in the execution of a very important national duty by a citizen. Uwakwisano – this is where you miss things: you are bringing up other issues: you are a free citizen to pursue those. Why do you want to throw them to Sean if you are concerned?
@Mr Kaizer Zulu, my father used to say ‘what ever work a man does in life, as long as he does not steal he should be respected. The Bible says even the most dishonorable hidden parts of the Body should be held in just as much esteem as those we show off. A Man whose anus stops working will suffer unimaginable torture.
HH IS A STRONG CONTENDER FOR THE PRESIDENCE IN 2021. AND GIVEN OUR EXPERIENCE WITH VARIOUS POLITICIANS AND PRESIDENTS, IT IS IMPORTANT THAT THE MAN WHO SEEKS TO RULE US COMES WITH A CLEAN RECORD. CORRUPTION HAS BEEN ONE OF THE VICES THAT HAS CRIPPLED OUR ECONOMY. AND ANY POTENTIAL PRESIDENT MUST PROVE THAT HE IS NOT CORRUPT AND WILL NOT LOOT THE LITTLE RESOURCES THAT WE HAVE. NOT JUST IN THE COURTS OF LAW, BUT ALSO IN THE EYES OF THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION AND PERCEPTION. WE CAN ONLY KNOW A PERSON BY DIGGING HIS HISTORY. HOW DID HE BEHAVE IN THE PAST? WAS HE MANIPULATIVE? DID HE TAKE ADVANTAGE OF LOOP HOLES TO ENRICH HIMSELF AT THE EXPENSE OF THE MAJORITY? DID HE MISLEAD OTHERS IN ORDER TO MAXMISE HIS ADVANTAGES? CAN WE ENTRUST HIM WITH OUR LITTLE RESOURCES GIVEN HIS MANIPULATIVE…
Mr Sean Tembo, Sun International is listed on the Johannesburg Stock exchange, as such it it required by law to conduct its business within the law. If it did not disclose that the public servant acting on behalf of the Zambian Government at the time acted in his own interest. It should have disclosed the conflict of interest because it is a crime at any stage of history.
So if his conduct was legal by then why push him now? There is no responsibility he owes in explaining his involvement in privatisation. If there was no law to prosecute him then it’s case closed. He did what any other person would have done during his time. It was not illegal then to do what he did so keep quiet.
Forget locking people up, just repossess the property in question and forfeit it to the State as we did President Chiluba’s property. Including the Lima bank house and others that other people involved in the privatization secured from themselves. It will send a strong message not to temper with public goods.
Do not call Nawakwi Honorable, because she is not. Secondly, Sean Tembo has been criticizing HH of late. The bases of his criticism is tribalism. Tembo is deliebrately how his tribemates and traditonal cousins are stealing governement money as he was writing his article. I have never heard of anyone who has come out in the public how he or she has amassed their wealth. Not even those in governemnt are telling us how they are amassing their wealth at the moment. The best Tembo can do is to commit suicide and we foget about his rambling. Take HH to court or you shut up
Nawakwi has so many queries to answer than HH was not even in Govt. Edith was in government and giving reports in cabinet meetings.She just causing unnecessary tension in the country.That will even lead to other issues of how she used to manage the Zamtrop account which was abused for buying designer shoes and suits and paying for children school fees.
As minister, Nawakwi presided over the transfer of millions of dollars from her ministry to the Zamtrop account at the Zambia National Commercial Bank in London. According to the FTJ London trial documents $52,000,000 raised from the FTJ auction was banked between 1995 and 2001. The money has not been recovered to date.When Nawakwi got into battles with IMF and the WB, the Harvard boys found her rhetoric green and jaundiced and felt…
The man HH can’t be rich if he did not steal.He tries always to politicize everything bcoz he knows he is being supported by his clique-.Where on earth can u get annoyed when u’re asked how u became rich?Please just explain and smile so that others can learn how to make money.His answer is always education and opportunities.How can u become rich after selling assets and somebody says he is intellignet. Please let us stop tribal politics in Zambia.The man doesn’t deserve to be a president.His supporters just insult when you challenge their president.I can tell you if this man became a president some tribes maybe persecuted by this man.Please let us becareful. His supporters can even kill u when u challenge them especially where he comes from.We don’t need such politics in the country…
Nawakwi says that she has all the details. Why is she not taking HH to court instead of going from one radio station to another to talk about one person for hours on end?
She has become a bore.
This is politicking sponsored by PF. Let someone dig, she will be found receiving money.
I hope that she has no skeletons in her wardrobe.
Bally inadyamo.explain ba barry!
Opposition leaders are just too envious of HH. The fortunes of Sean Tembo and Nawakwi put together cannot even put a councilor in this country. FDD is only two people Nawakwi and Mtayachalo and Sean Tembo is alone in his party like an opharn. So why not just disband and join YALI or the dying party in government
Proverbs 3:31. Do not let your heart envy sinners, But live in the fear of the LORD always. … Fret not yourself because of evildoers, and be not envious of the wicked, for the evil man has no future; the lamp of the wicked will be put out. Proverbs 24:19,20.
Ba Gen. Miyanda can you assist like what you did on Nawakwi, s maize scandle.
I am more than convinced now that HH is the best alternative for Zambia as president and there is an evil war being waged against him! Zambians are being fed with an unprecedented smear campaign let by “dull” people revealing how smart one HH is and capable of getting a better deal for Zambia’s economy! Who killed KK’s leadership code?
Sure privatization Inga khale Munthu Umodzi. Boza. HH alichabe bwino
Who is to blame between Nawakwi and HH. Nawakwi said the MMD government was forced to sell the mines and other companies at a give away price. Nawakwi in her duties as a minister of finance failed Zambian people by selling the mines and other companies at a give away price. One wonders and motives how Nawakwi could sell the mines from opinion of one group of consultant instead of at least two. And without consulting the General managers and technical professionals from the mines and from ministry of mines. Nawakwi and MMD government are a let down. Where on earth did she see consultants making decisions? It only shows she was not qualified for the job despite having academic qualifications and experience in a different area. It is even laughable for Edith to say HH mislead her.