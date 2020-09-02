President of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP0 has said that given the confidence, specificity, level of detail of the allegations leveled by Forum For Democracy (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi about United party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema’s alleged misconduct during Zambia’s privatization process, coupled with Mr Hichilema’s continued failure to substantively rebut these allegations, on a balance of probabilities, he is inclined to believe that HH conducted himself in an unethical manner during the handling of his various roles in Zambia’s privatization process.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Tembo said that Mr HIchilema is very confident in challenging his accusers to prosecute him if they believe he committed a criminal offense is because he is aware that his alleged conduct did not constitute a criminal offense at the time, as unethical as it might have been.

Mr Tembo said that in the past it was impossible to hold people criminally liable for conduct such as conflict of interest or abuse of authority of office and that his belief is that HH is fully aware of this fact, hence his confidence in challenging his accusers to prosecute him.

The Pep leader further said that if if HH’s wealth was explainable, he would have explained it by now, but it was not, hence, the only solution has been to intimidate, malign, scandalize and counter-accuse those who question him.

By Sean Tembo – PeP President