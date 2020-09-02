CAF have announced the club registration deadlines and match dates for the knockout stage of the 2020/2021 Inter-Club season.

Nkana and continental debutants Forest Rangers will represent Zambia in the CAF Champions League while Green Eagles and Napsa Stars will participate in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Draws will be announced later by CAF.

CAF says registration will run from October 21 to November 5 while the late registration window will be from November 61-19.

Meanwhile, preliminary round of knockout matches will kick-off during the week of November 20-22 for the first legs while the return dates will be played November 27-29.

The matches will be played just after the November 2020 FIFA International Window that will run from November 10-17 when Zambia plays Botswana in their rescheduled 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier doubleheader.

Winners will advance to the first round where the first leg dates are December 11-13 and the final leg fixtures are scheduled for December 18-20.

The winners from the CAF Champions League first round will qualify to the group stage while the losers will be relegated to the CAF Confederation Cup final knockout stage that will both kickoff in February.

Continental competitions will take a break at the start of 2021 make way for the 2021 CHAN tournament that Cameroon will host from January 18 to February 7 where Chipolopolo will also be participating in the second tier AFCON exclusively for home-based players.

And due to a tight international calendar following the long halt in international matches because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the opening continental matches of 2021 will be played during the same period as the 2021 AFCON U20 that Mauritania will host from February 22 to March 5.