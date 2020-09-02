Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has made an impassioned revelation that the PF government wants to arrest him over the privatisation saga and later kill him.

Responding to Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya’s statement that government is studying the matter of Mr Hichilema’s involvement in privatisation, the UPND leader says the investigation is merely a smokescreen.

He charged that Zambians should not be fooled because the issue is not about privatisation but an attempt to get his life.

“Do not be fooled. This is not about privatisation. This is not about alleged criminality. This is not about corruption. They are simply preparing your psyche using these actions as the pretext,” Mr Hichilema wrote on his Facebook page.

“The truth is they want to have access to my physical body so that they can eliminate me. Their plan is to arrest and then kill me. But do l have to die for anyone to be in power?”

He said the PF is getting extremely desperate to win the 2021 elections.

“If offering myself to serve the country that l love so much and growing increasingly popular are grave offences for which l must lose my life, so be it.”

He added, “I am not afraid. Kill me today and more HHs will rise tomorrow. I am prepared to pay the ultimate sacrifice in defence of public interest, if need be. If anything happens to me, please know that I love you as much as l love Zambia.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Mukuni has warned that his people are ready for the PF if they touch Mr Hichilema.

Why can’t the PF concentrate on massive levels of corruption, the high cost of living and the runaway Kwacha, and an economy that is in the ICU

In a statement, Senior Chief Mukuni said he is fully aware of the PF machinations to arrest HH over the issue of Intercontinental Hotel, whose transaction was transparent and above board.

“The main purpose of wanting to arrest HH is very clear. It is to offer them an opportunity to detain him and compromise his health, by poisoning him, so that they completely eliminate him from the ballot box in 2021. We will not allow this!”

“The whole scheme is nothing more than Hon. Edith Nawakwi’s Judas style agreement to betray Hakainde Hichilema as a sacrifice for their vision less party. Hakainde Hichilema is a Zambian citizen first, but he is also my subject. Arising from the two preceding factors, his welfare, and most importantly his safety and health are my concerns should they detain him.”

“Therefore, I am sending a categorical warning to the PF that the battle lines have been drawn, and my war shofar has been sounded. We will defend Hakainde Hichilema with all our strength, and we will not allow this humiliation and this abuse of an innocent citizen go further than this. Why can’t you leave Hakainde enjoy his freedoms just like any other Zambian?”

He added, “Why can’t the PF concentrate on massive levels of corruption, the high cost of living and the runaway Kwacha, and an economy that is in the ICU, than direct their energies on one individual whose only offense is to aspire for public office? This kind of injustice must end and we will not allow it.”