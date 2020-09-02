DEPUTY CHIEF WHIP Hon Tutwa Ngulube says UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has a duty to explain his role in the Privatisation of national assets.
Hon Ngulube says Mr. Hichilema has for years been calling on others to account for their actions and that it should not be difficult for him to do the same.
He says if Mr. Hichilema does not account for his actions, Zambians will have no choice but to take what Forum for Democracy and Development -FDD- leader Hon Edith Nawakwi said as the truth.
Hon Ngulube says anyone who seeks public office should be ready to account for their sources of wealth.
Ngulube who is also Kabwe Central lawmaker says he is willing to pay for Mr Hichilema’s TV and Radio appearances to clear his name on privatisation.
He said accusing the Police of trying to arrest him is one tactic the opposition leader is trying to use to avoid responding to questions that have been asked by the former Finance Minister regarding his role in the privatisation of national assets.
Meanwhile, Chief Mibenge of Samfya District says there is nothing wrong with asking Mr. Hichilema to explain his role in the privatisation process.
The Traditional Leader says those who do not want to be questioned by Citizens should not aspire for public office.
He told ZNBC that the questions which have been raised by Ms. Nawakwi regarding the privatization.
Meanwhile, National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridha SUMAILI says those entrusted to handle national assets must be accountable.
Revered SUMAILI says leaders should be honest and transparent in handling national assets because they belong to the Zambian people.
Speaking to ZNBC News in an interview Rev SUMAILI says leaders across all sectors must strive to be truthful so that the country is not dupped out of its own resources.
And Rev SUMAILI also says there is need to respect women regardless of the discourse.
She says women should not be insulted but must be respected as per norm in the Zambian culture.
Rev. SUMAILI says when one has issues to iron out with women they should talk to them in a respectable manner.
We the poor are willing to pay for this chap hh to explain himself to the people. How can he continue to dodge the truth yet he is first to scream that others are corrupt. He should remember that he who runs away lives to fight another day
Tutwa just got paid yesterday by Chituta Chilufya legal fees. Instead investing or buying shares in Chilufya’s Samfya Mariner or invest in Chilufya’s Sparks Lodge, bena ba Tutwa start ukuifyononwena pali HH.
Learn from HH, don’t behave like Edgar, whenever you get paid legal fees buy shares or cows. 20 years from Nawakwi will question you how you bought Mansa hotel.
Idyots ….
Aba nabo
Nchito is far much better than Tutwa…. Tutwa is very unprofessional….. he knows what i am talking….
There comes another INZI.
HH, you need to spray some Doom!
This Nawakwindi Feromon is a noisy one. Please round them up in a net where they won’t escape. Sue each one of them for $3million the same way you have done was Nawakwindi!
We can’t be wasting time talking about Privatization when the house is on fire. Are you aware we’ll soon be marrying off our Kwacha at 20?
The hotel Rwanda actor has been arrested and it reported that plot I was good to him .. plot 1 help him to do to things in Rwanda…. is this not to be investigated?
This boy Tutwa is fresh from defending another crook Chilufya…they want to put Hakainde on trial to trap him so he incriminates himself if he has nothing to hide let him go and answer…if know which buttons to press on these opposition even if dollar is K35 they will still distract them.
The whole GRZ and PF are now employed full time in trying to divert our attention away from the rotting economy and the answers we seek about PF gassing our people …..
Once a pompwe always a pompwe.
Pompwes are shameless.
Pompwes are merciless.
Pompwes are tompweless.
It is scare tactics, he wants to shut up one of the few iron ladies of our time.
Isn’t he mannerless?
How can you have a s3xist sodomite as a president?
Tufyakwa! We can’t never.
H² is a pompwe munshibila nsala aka a kleptomaniac.
PF in full time mode to divert out attention from the rotting economy and the answers we seek as to why PF were gassing our people……
HH is not charged with anything. Charge him and then he will rise to the occasion.
Tutwa Ngulube is a dull lawyer like his boss. As a lawyer he should know that the BURDEN OF PROOF is on the accuser. Not the accused. Why should HH clear himself? Clear himself from what? HH is not having any legal issues for people to pay for him to clear anything. HH can pay for himself for anything. If Tutwa wants HH to clear himself, please Zambians, help Tutwa take HH to court with evidence. HH was taken to jail on an illegal treason matter. He came back even stronger. What is there to clear. Hate? Jealousy? PF failures? What has HH to clear? Shouldn’t PF criminals save that money to come and pay for themselves when they will be hauled to prisons next year?
If the energy being used to persuade HH to explain his wealth was being used to put the economy in order Zambia would be miles ahead. Second worst performing currency in the world, and spineless chaps are fixated on an individual surely. What fear can do.
More ? the comedy in full swing.
“We the poor are willing to pay for this chap hh to explain himself to the people says Kaizar Zulu
e a c h colour is NOW poor
but changes Range Rovers every two years, drinks expensive whiskey (20 year old), buy Rolex watches, …
Zambia The Real Africa
Yangu if you used your chi empty head you would realise that richness is relative. To you I am rich whereas to HH the billionaire I am poor. You are very dull.
Is she referring to Lungu, National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridha SUMAILI says those entrusted to handle national assets must be accountable?
Madam you need prayers.
Just try to help Nawakwi to raise $3 million legal bill and any comment shall attract contempt of to those individuals with loose mouths.
PF must go!
PF is unconsciously campaigning for HH.
And then in 2021 ECL will cry foul that the elections have been rigged? By whom? Himself and his henchmen aka advisors his advisors.
What styupid nonsense? He is willing to pay for Mr Hichilema’s TV and Radio appearances to clear his name on privatisation!! So HH can not go on air unless he pays? And this time it is Mr Tutwa Ngulube who is volunteering to pay for him? Isnt he a newsmaker like any? When did this policy that HH’s time on air in his own country has to be paid for? This payment is for DeadNBC???? Ba PF be serious you birdbrains who dont know we are a democracy. In a democracy people are free to address other people
I fail to understand how can ba
Minister Nawakwi cry foul after
All these years.?Where was the
Cabinet that was convinced by
HH?How much has Nawakwi been
Offered to extract this old story?
Only an idyot would take this pig Tutwa Ngulube seriously. The fella has a big mouth but no brains!!
Childish lawyer
TUTWE, HH CAN PAY YOU FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE. YO BOSS DRUNK HIS MONEY FROM PRIVATISATION
KZ, your time will come to account for your 200 million you are care taking on behalf of ECL.
Please let go of HH.
@ This thorn … you are right. If you still from widows, what would happen if the nation gives you the purse and you also start borrowing on there behalf without their consent? You know the answer!!
KZ, In a few years as civil servant, you are listed as second richest guy in Zambia worth US$ 200 million?
Please don’t play the Dubai handbag franchise s.h.i.t. You guys have stolen big.
Where are the guys in uniform in Zam?
Wake up!
@chiluba here is corrected version of your posting:
@ This thorn … you are right. If you steal from widows, what would happen if the nation gives you the purse and you also start borrowing on their behalf without consent from them? You know the answer
Pig Ngulube be prepared to represent Nawakwi in court of law and we want the case to be heard as quickly as one for this thief from Luapula Dr Chilufya was given priority