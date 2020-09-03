President Edgar Lungu has appealed to public procurement practitioners in the country to ensure that Government gets value for money on goods and services procured.

The Head of State noted that Government and other spending agencies procure goods and services in large quantities hence the need for procurement specialists to be responsible, prudent and professional as they expend public funds.

President Lungu said this when he met members of the executive of the Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply (ZIPS) during a courtesy call at State House on Wednesday.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZNBC news in Lusaka by President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

The President said there is need for both public and private procurement practitioners to adhere to prudent procurement practices.

“The nation is at a critical moment faced with inadequate funding in the midst of myriad competing needs hence the need for prudent public procurement in order for Government to attain the 7th national development plan and other development targets,” said President Lungu.

The President assured that Government is committed to ensuring that challenges in procurement are dealt with accordingly.

And ZIPS President Chibwe Mwelwa acknowledged the important role the public and private procurement plays in national development.

Mr Mwelwa appreciated President Lungu’s “Value for money” role for the procurement sector and called for serious inspection of procurement activities in all private manufacturing plants including mining companies to avert loss of taxes by the government.

He recalled that Government announced wide ranging austerity measures whose implementation and success depend heavily on the procurement process.

Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply (ZIPS) has since proposed to President Lungu to appoint a Permanent Secretary to be In Charge of Procurement as this will anchor the procurement function in Government and ensure that the public and private sectors add value to the nation’s economy.