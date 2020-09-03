President Edgar Lungu has appealed to public procurement practitioners in the country to ensure that Government gets value for money on goods and services procured.
The Head of State noted that Government and other spending agencies procure goods and services in large quantities hence the need for procurement specialists to be responsible, prudent and professional as they expend public funds.
President Lungu said this when he met members of the executive of the Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply (ZIPS) during a courtesy call at State House on Wednesday.
This is according to a press statement issued to ZNBC news in Lusaka by President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.
The President said there is need for both public and private procurement practitioners to adhere to prudent procurement practices.
“The nation is at a critical moment faced with inadequate funding in the midst of myriad competing needs hence the need for prudent public procurement in order for Government to attain the 7th national development plan and other development targets,” said President Lungu.
The President assured that Government is committed to ensuring that challenges in procurement are dealt with accordingly.
And ZIPS President Chibwe Mwelwa acknowledged the important role the public and private procurement plays in national development.
Mr Mwelwa appreciated President Lungu’s “Value for money” role for the procurement sector and called for serious inspection of procurement activities in all private manufacturing plants including mining companies to avert loss of taxes by the government.
He recalled that Government announced wide ranging austerity measures whose implementation and success depend heavily on the procurement process.
Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply (ZIPS) has since proposed to President Lungu to appoint a Permanent Secretary to be In Charge of Procurement as this will anchor the procurement function in Government and ensure that the public and private sectors add value to the nation’s economy.
Maiko Zulu forgot to ask “How much was paid for the Riot trucks”? Who procured those trucks and mobile jails?
What value has riot trucks added to people in village of John Cinema?
The Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants told government to establish the office of the accountant-general in the Ministry of Finance on the argument that it would help stem misapplication of public funds. The government swallowed the bait and established the office. Has the problem been sorted out? Of course no. Remember the 48 flats in ChalaIa? I would urge the government not to listen to the procurement so-called professionals. People do wrong in government not because they don’t know wht’s right. Don’t create this office of procurement-general and abolish the office of accountant- general.
If your words were your deeds, I’d have commended you. The PF must begin to realize that the biggest liability they have is their President. They must others to challenge him and I’m certain he’ll be humiliated
My wise president continue doing the great work for this country. Timely advice. Meanwhile others in opposition are failing to explain their source of wealth and think that they can run this country. Deluded little boy
How can the whole president be dealing with matters of procurements in a nation that has inbuilt audit verification and monitoring models in place. The president should be more concerned with food affordability to the majority poor people of Zambia. Purchase of riot vehicles and mobile prison vehicles is for nations under chaosor or repressive dictatorship like North Korea. That is absent in Zambia and Zambians will not allow it.
PF Bandits how much is mealie meal? How is the economy doing? Has load shedding finished? How much is fuel? PF Bandits 11momths to Go. Bandit lungu never give power to the speaker.
Kazier Zulu making Lungu look stupid, “timely advise” when there is no more money to save you quack.
Looking at the colour of his skin, texture of it and lips this guy would be dead if not in plot one. He is a very sick man. No wonder his performance