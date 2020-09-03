9.5 C
Governmen’s Disaster Unit says it will empower RAMCOZ Retrenched Miners to alleviate their suffering

By Chief Editor
38 views
13
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe has said that Government will empower ex- Roan Antelope Coppermine Limited (RAMCOZ) retrenched miners and dozens of displaced residents of Luanshya as a way of alleviating their suffering.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda at the Civic Centre, Wednesday, Mr Kabwe said Government was aware of the ex-miners’ suffering after the privatisation of the Coppermine by their former employer RAMCOZ.

The DMMU National Coordinator announced that plans were underway to empower the families who have been displaced in Luanshya’s Kawama area and those whose houses collapsed during the last rainy season in Roan’s Pama Church will be assisted with building materials, cement and roofing sheets.

Mr Kabwe explained that DMMU was working in close collaboration with the Offices of the Mayor and District Commissioner (DC) in Luanshya to come up with mechanism which will see to it that the examiners, who did not benefit from land were assisted and that the displaced and those who had their homes collapse were assisted with building materials to construct new homes in the quickest possible way.

Mr Kabwe, who also handed over assorted face masks to the Office of the Mayor and DC at the Civic Centre said Government was determined to see to it that all Zambians regardless of their status in society were reached and helped in preventing contracting Covid-19.

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda thanked DMMU for the timely intervention aimed at addressing the plight of the displaced Kawama Township residents who became homeless after someone emerged and claimed ownership of their land on which they had built their houses.
He said some Roan residents whose houses collapsed during rainy season were assisted with lands to build their houses by the Luanshya Municipal Council but most of them lack building materials.

Mayor Chanda said the move by DMMU to work with the the authorities in Luanshya to empower the remaining former miners who were left out on the list of the Government donated farm land in Luanshya and other towns Copperbelt towns was commendable.

The City Father explained that the people of Luanshya were among the most affected victims of the mismanaged privatisation of the country’s mining sector.

He thanked President Edgar Lungu through DMMU which falls under the Office of the Vice-President for demonstrating commitment to address the plight of disadvantaged Zambians through the numerous donations to the people of Luanshya and the Copperbelt in general.

Luanshya District Commissioner (DC) Patrick Maipambe said government workers in Luanshya were committed to seeing to it that issuance of National Registration Cards target of 18,000 was achieved and so far, 10,000 have been issued in the district.

And DMMU has donated 50,000 face masks to Luanshya District with a call on resident to adhere to total compliance to Covid-19 regulations and the Public Health Act to prevent the spread of the deadly respiratory disease.

  6. To them Zambians are styopet. Campaigns in full swing. Competing with Clement Tembo and outdoing one another, on undisclosed source of money, and FIC report is silent on this abuse. Time will come and it does come. Former miners, get the things, don’t be thankful because it is your money.

    4

  7. Busy planning to oppresse voters by buying very expensive modern anti-riot equipment rather than listening to the cries of the masses – no medicine in hospitals, salaries delayed by months, no jobs for youths.
    How much did you spend on the various modern anti-riot equipment?
    YOU ARE HISTORY!

    4

  8. I hv been to Luanshya lately. The situation is desperate. It requires far better handling than wht the PF hv come up with. Solution will be long-term and won’t be found suddenly. It’s an economic problem and therefore requires an economic solution. Merely throwing money at people without careful planning won’t do.

    5
    1

  9. I hope that the Attorney General will stop this because Govt under LPM borrowed money from the World Bank to pay these same miners. Those that didn’t come through to claim their money through Zanaco had their funds transferred to the AG’s chambers at the Administrator General and many continued to travel to Lusaka to claim their for a considerable period. So this is settled, why does Chanda Kabwe want to appease the same people? They’re not the only ones that are suffering. Let that land be availed to whoever wants it. People are being swindled large amounts of money through dubious land deals because it’s not readily available. Please avail land to people even those that never worked for RAMCOZ

    3
    1

  10. Election time is nearing, and yet people have suffered all these years. And suddenly there is money being thrown left right and center, to the artists, to the youths, to the fish farmers, all of a sudden money is all over. You will see a lot of such, well RB tried it too. But Zambian people are now super sharp. Get the money please but vote with your heart. Friendly advice

    2

  12. What about first empowering the retired judicial workers who camped at Lubindas office for months.
    These PF cadres think Zambians are really dull.Ask late Mwanawasa who sold luanshya mine to the Chinese.

    1

