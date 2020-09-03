Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe has said that Government will empower ex- Roan Antelope Coppermine Limited (RAMCOZ) retrenched miners and dozens of displaced residents of Luanshya as a way of alleviating their suffering.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda at the Civic Centre, Wednesday, Mr Kabwe said Government was aware of the ex-miners’ suffering after the privatisation of the Coppermine by their former employer RAMCOZ.

The DMMU National Coordinator announced that plans were underway to empower the families who have been displaced in Luanshya’s Kawama area and those whose houses collapsed during the last rainy season in Roan’s Pama Church will be assisted with building materials, cement and roofing sheets.

Mr Kabwe explained that DMMU was working in close collaboration with the Offices of the Mayor and District Commissioner (DC) in Luanshya to come up with mechanism which will see to it that the examiners, who did not benefit from land were assisted and that the displaced and those who had their homes collapse were assisted with building materials to construct new homes in the quickest possible way.

Mr Kabwe, who also handed over assorted face masks to the Office of the Mayor and DC at the Civic Centre said Government was determined to see to it that all Zambians regardless of their status in society were reached and helped in preventing contracting Covid-19.

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda thanked DMMU for the timely intervention aimed at addressing the plight of the displaced Kawama Township residents who became homeless after someone emerged and claimed ownership of their land on which they had built their houses.

He said some Roan residents whose houses collapsed during rainy season were assisted with lands to build their houses by the Luanshya Municipal Council but most of them lack building materials.

Mayor Chanda said the move by DMMU to work with the the authorities in Luanshya to empower the remaining former miners who were left out on the list of the Government donated farm land in Luanshya and other towns Copperbelt towns was commendable.

The City Father explained that the people of Luanshya were among the most affected victims of the mismanaged privatisation of the country’s mining sector.

He thanked President Edgar Lungu through DMMU which falls under the Office of the Vice-President for demonstrating commitment to address the plight of disadvantaged Zambians through the numerous donations to the people of Luanshya and the Copperbelt in general.

Luanshya District Commissioner (DC) Patrick Maipambe said government workers in Luanshya were committed to seeing to it that issuance of National Registration Cards target of 18,000 was achieved and so far, 10,000 have been issued in the district.

And DMMU has donated 50,000 face masks to Luanshya District with a call on resident to adhere to total compliance to Covid-19 regulations and the Public Health Act to prevent the spread of the deadly respiratory disease.