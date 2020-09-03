The Zambia Police has urged Traffic Police officers on the Copperbelt to sensitize the public on the importance of using Point of Sale machines for paying fines and other traffic-related offences.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says it is time that the Police service clears the bad public perception that it is corrupt.

He said this in Ndola during the rolling out of the use of point of Sale Machines on the Copperbelt, North-Western, Luapula, Muchinga and Northern Provinces.

Mr. Kanganja said the implementation of the programme means that the police service will have no contact to cash transactions, a development that will help clear the bad public perception about the service.

And Ministry of Finance Accountant General Kennedy Musonda said the rolling out of the use of the point of sale machines has taken away the temptation of possible corrupt practices by police officers.

He said the implementation of the machines is an important milestone that will also reduce audit queries in the auditor general’s report.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Deputy Police Commissioner Boniface Namuswa disclosed that the Provincial Traffic division collects about 200,000 Kwacha per week from the general public.

He said the rolling out of the point of sale machines will effectively increase the collection of the much-needed government revenue.