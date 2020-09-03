The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has fined all three mobile phone companies operating in the country a combined 5.4 million Kwacha, for the poor quality of service.

This is after AIRTEL, ZAMTEL, and MTN were found liable for failure to adhere to the quality of service guidelines, issued by the regulatory authority.

ZICTA Corporate Communications Manager, Ngabo Nankonde has confirmed the punitive measures in a statement to ZNBC news issued in Lusaka today.

Airtel has been fined 4.8 million Kwacha, while ZAMTEL has been fined 450,000 Kwacha and MTN has been fined 225,000 Kwacha.

Ms. Nankonde says the fines were imposed on the companies on August 26, 2020, and they have been given a period of 7 days in which to pay.

She has reiterated that ZICTA will continue to conduct quality of service inspections, adding that mobile service subscribers are encouraged to report any poor quality of service.