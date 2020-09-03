9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 4, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

ZICTA fines all the three mobile phone companies K5.4 million Kwacha for poor quality of service

By Chief Editor
38 views
5
Economy ZICTA fines all the three mobile phone companies K5.4 million Kwacha for...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has fined all three mobile phone companies operating in the country a combined 5.4 million Kwacha, for the poor quality of service.

This is after AIRTEL, ZAMTEL, and MTN were found liable for failure to adhere to the quality of service guidelines, issued by the regulatory authority.

ZICTA Corporate Communications Manager, Ngabo Nankonde has confirmed the punitive measures in a statement to ZNBC news issued in Lusaka today.

Airtel has been fined 4.8 million Kwacha, while ZAMTEL has been fined 450,000 Kwacha and MTN has been fined 225,000 Kwacha.

Ms. Nankonde says the fines were imposed on the companies on August 26, 2020, and they have been given a period of 7 days in which to pay.

She has reiterated that ZICTA will continue to conduct quality of service inspections, adding that mobile service subscribers are encouraged to report any poor quality of service.

Previous articleOliver Saasa’s alarming statement about Mopani takeover by force by force is malicious and extremely worrying
Next articleGovernment threatens to start revoking operating licenses for public bus operators violating COVID-19 Guidelines

5 COMMENTS

  1. Zicta well done..rules are rules. Poor network can lead to business losses and not only losing your side hustle but even losing your side chick. Kz

    3

  4. All the the three,Airtel,MTN and Zamtel should have been fined K10,000,000=00 each.Call centers,poor;internet, pathetic;voice calling, irritating!!
    So frustrating.But don’t just fine them,let them work on their short comings.We are tired.

    1

  5. Ba PF government is behaving like kaponya bullies now. With no proper legal due process they would just say Give us money or we shut you down. They are confiscating mines even accusing HH of stealing when we all know ebamaketu. Anyway, I hope the police are seeing what the government is doing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 3

Government threatens to start revoking operating licenses for public bus operators violating COVID-19 Guidelines

The government has threatened to start revoking operating licenses for public bus operators who do not adhere to the...
Read more
Economy

ZICTA fines all the three mobile phone companies K5.4 million Kwacha for poor quality of service

Chief Editor - 5
The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has fined all three mobile phone companies operating in the country a combined 5.4 million Kwacha,...
Read more
Economy

Oliver Saasa’s alarming statement about Mopani takeover by force by force is malicious and extremely worrying

Chief Editor - 12
Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Honourable Richard Musukwa has challenged stakeholders in the Mining sector to be truthful. Mr. Musukwa says alarming statements by...
Read more
Headlines

Bring it On! I Don’t Respond to Criminals, Nawakwi tells HH

Chief Editor - 41
FDD President Edith Nawakwi has declared that she will not apologise to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for calling him “a criminal who personally benefitted...
Read more
Feature Sports

Shepolopolo Heading To South America For Friendly’s

sports - 1
Shepolopolo has secured two friendly dates away in South America against Chile. Bruce Mwape's girls will face Chile in Santiago on November 28 and December...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Oliver Saasa’s alarming statement about Mopani takeover by force by force is malicious and extremely worrying

Economy Chief Editor - 12
Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Honourable Richard Musukwa has challenged stakeholders in the Mining sector to be truthful. Mr. Musukwa says alarming statements by...
Read more

Ensure Government gets value for money on goods and services procured-President Lungu appeals to procurement officers

Economy Chief Editor - 12
President Edgar Lungu has appealed to public procurement practitioners in the country to ensure that Government gets value for money on goods and services...
Read more

President Lungu and PF Using COVID-19 to hide their failure to Properly Manage the Economy

Economy Chief Editor - 24
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that Republican President Edgar Lungu is using COVID-19 as an opportunistic scapegoat to hide the ruling Patriotic...
Read more

Punitive measures to be taken against contractors who abandon works despite receiving Government resources

Economy Chief Editor - 12
Special Assistant to the President for Project Implementation and Monitoring Andrew Chellah has warned that punitive measures will be taken against contractors who abandon...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.