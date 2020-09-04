Police in Kitwe have arrested Copperbelt University Students Union (COBUSU) Finance Secretary Bright Chanda aged 25 for allegedly stealing K95, 990 from the union bank account.

Copperbelt Police deputy Commissioner Bothwell Namuswa said Chanda who was one of the two signatories went on to forge the other signature for the Dean of Students Dr Alisala Mulambya the other signatory when withdrawing the money.

“I want to confirm that we have received a report of theft by servant and forgery which occurred at 03/03/20 and 19/06/20 at Zanaco Kitwe Business Center Kitwe and Zanaco Manda Hill Lusaka. One arrest has been made and more to follow,” Commissioner Namuswa stated.