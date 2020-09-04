Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) President Nevers Mumba has said that the intention of the current debate on privatization is meant to audit the nation and is a call to accountability on both sides of the aisle.

Below is the full post

By Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba

President, MMD

4th September 2020

Lusaka

God has remembered Zambia. The intention of the current debate on privatization is meant to audit the nation. It is a call to accountability on both sides of the aisle.

The MMD’s intention and policy was to restructure the economy by privatizing the loss-making parastatals. This singular move created a new private driven economy and raised the economic profile of our nation. The exercise was not without difficulties. Mismanagement and corruption characterized most transactions.

Until we conclusively deal with this matter, Zambia will not learn from the mistakes of the past. Today God has remembered Zambia by bringing back this subject in order to bring closure and audit ourselves as a nation.

The issue of privatization is only a trigger to bring all leaders to account and review the strength and integrity of our institutions. If we don’t fix the problem of yesterday, we shall fail to fix the problem of tomorrow, when the PF leaves the government. Privatization revealed the weaknesses of our system. The overpriced infrastructure contracts of today can only be fairly prosecuted if we identify the problems arising from the privatization exercise. We should therefore not be shaken when any one of us seeking the trust of the people is asked to account for anything we are suspected to have done.

This is not the first time we have been accused, arrested and thrown in jail. It is the right of both the State or any individual to ask us any question. Our role is to provide answers in an honest manner. The PF in 2011 decided to accuse me of misappropriation of funds in Canada during my service as High Commissioner. My job was to clear myself. It took seven long years to clear name from the allegations. So we are not intimidated to stand in any court and prove our innocence. We now have an opportunity to get the same levels of accountability from our colleagues in government.

This is the healing moment Zambia has been waiting for. Now Zambians can demand that the same question asked to Hakainde Hichilema be asked to the current crop of leaders in the PF government. How did they get rich on a government salary? We shall finally get all the answers we have been waiting for. Who took the extra $750,000.00 from each of the 42 fire engines? What have we done with the over $15 billion debt contracted?

To clean up of our society, Zambians have to put aside the divisive political affiliations, the segmentation of society along tribal or racial lines and face this opportunity as one people. We must march to State House together and stay there for as long as it takes until we get all the answers we have been waiting for. Anything less than such an approach will be a futile exercise. This is the revolution we have been waiting for. The revolution for truth and accountability.

For this reason, we welcome the questions being asked by Hon Nawakwi or anyone else as long as they are asked in good faith and in the interest of the nation. We expect that Mr Hichilema shall answer these questions. That’s what we do as presidential candidates. We answer questions so that the voter is clear when making a decision to cast the vote. But we also must demand that the leaders in government answer questions about their source of wealth individually.

This is a great day for Zambia.

My fellow Zambians, our nation cannot survive another five year cycle without a deep cleansing of the system of governance. Whatever the intention of this debate is, God has initiated a cleansing process for the country. The responsibility on Mr Hichilema’s shoulders is to look into the camera and lay to rest the allegations as raised by Hon Edith Nawakwi. This will give an opportunity to Zambians to demand the same from the ruling PF. Going by the recent history of the PF, we expect them to refuse to account for their activities in office. It is at this point that we are calling on Zambians from all corners to march together to demand for answers from our leaders. This movement is irreversible.

2021 should give Zambia a new package of clean and accountable leadership which will take advantage of a new sanitized system of government. We must start afresh beyond 2021.

This planned march dubbed MARCH ON LUSAKA shall signal the rebirth of our country in as far as accountability is concerned.

I call on all Zambians not to lose this opportunity to correct the wrongs that have long impeded the growth of our economy.

May God bless our Republic

I thank you.