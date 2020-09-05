Shepolopolo are looking forward to the two international friendly matches against South African giant Chile.

The Zambian women face Chile on November 28 and December 1 in Santiago.

Zambia top striker Rachael Kundananji said the team is eager to return to action against Chile after a lengthy international break induced by Covid-19.

“This friendly against Chile is a very good preparation. We have been away for some months without training or playing matches as a team,” Kundanaji said.

“I believe each and every player is coming back with full force because we have been training individually,” said the Kazakhstan based player.

Chile are ranked 37th in the world while Zambia stands at 100th place.

Shepolopolo have qualified for the delayed Tokyo Olympics now set for 2021 in Japan.