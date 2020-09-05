

By W.E.Kamirichiki, PhD

Mr. Edgar Lungu Chagwa and his PF believe most Zambians are politically naïve, are blind to the true history and facts of MMD’s privatization of Zambia’s state enterprises, and that Zambians will not see that PF are already in the campaign season for presidential elections. The profound tragedy we face in this country is that Lungu and his unpatriotic front are playing extreme forms of dirty political games. Currently, the game is in the period in which the referee has called out HH in the so-called HH’s “extensive abuse of the privatisation process” This insidious framing is from the “referee” also known as government spokeswoman—Dora Siliya. It is a broader attempt at misinformation, disinformation and propaganda to win elections. It is bound to fail.

That Lungu and his PF is bent on sowing malice and craving to scandalize HH and UPND is not a secret. It is a venture that has been alive for some time now. It is an open secret.

But let us return to this nothing burger about HH’s role in Zambia’s privatization activities. In its then progress report on privatization in Africa, the World Bank in 1996 praised Zambia, attested thus: “…Zambia has the most successful privatization program to date, and the experience there offers many examples of best practice…… the privatization program has not been without its problems. Because of its fragile economic situation, the country was not readily attractive to foreign investors; but multinational companies who have invested in Zambia are impressed with the way the program is being managed. As a result, the country is now one of the most attractive to investors in Africa”. (The World Bank, 1996).

One of the 8 factors for success of the divestiture program was transparency, namely the steps taken to inform the public about the program and to encourage maximum Zambian participation in the process”. On all these factors, the World Bank rated Zambia “medium to high”(see figure below of landmarks in Zambia’s Privatization Program). This suggests that there were little to no reservations about the players (which included HH) undertaking the privatization exercise. Put differently, the privatization team, generally, were foresighted, careful, and conducted proper planning of the anticipated issues and risks associated with the deals, and successfully consummated the privatization exercise as indicated in the outline below.

Fast word 20 years later, the Chinaization of Zambia’s assets under Lungu’s Patriotic Front has been an utter debt-riddled disaster from hell, akin to “ a Chawama-like drunk, gesturing and selling everything in the house” . Under Lungu, Chinaization has shifted control of enterprises and economic activity from state agencies and Zambians to a clique of foreign individuals with inside connections to the PF and the presidency.

Among Zambians there has never been a lower trust of the management of the economy, and an increasing public cynicism about PF’s political and economic leaders, fuelled by the abject failure of Lungu’s economic team to improve the lot of the average Zambians, hence the mafia-like underhanded methods to shift and distract public attention from the current economic failures to manufacture non-existent problems under the earlier 1996 privatization. Again, PF’s bogey man is their tried, tested, and methodical political opponent—HH. And for this venture, the PF is using Edith Nawakwi, herself part of the 1996 Zambian privatization effort that the World Bank, ironically, praised.

But even if we were to accept the absurd accusation that HH profited from the exercise, the larger question is: If the privatization act passed under the MMD government in July 1996 had flaws, was poorly written or poorly enforced and full of loopholes that enabled insiders to pull off tricky schemes, why didn’t the then Minister, Nawakwi, point these out? Why now? There is no doubt that her phoney “revelations” are political utterances for profit and favour in Lungu’s tanking economy and odorous political universe. Speaking of the economy and the politics, the way he runs our now covid-scared country, is so chaotic — the haphazardly indecisive appointments, the industrial scale corruption, the dereliction of duty, the policy-free press statements, the PF thug-riddled fog around the presidency —all echo the empty tyrannies in other jurisdictions on our continent.

Consider the number of corruption cases and shady transactions (Fire tracks, ESwatini land deal, Lungu’s cost-inefficient and unnecessary travels, Mukula timber scandals, etc ) have occurred under PF government. How many of his associates have been indicted and convicted? Zero. Nein. None!

That is Lungu’s Zambia. Since entering State House, his PF thugs have ushered in and stoked violence, tribalism, and divisions. Lungu is the owner of Zambian disorder and chaos. But framing HH is what he is bent on doing because he cannot run the country in the method HH would. Still, he wants Zambians to digest an incorrect portrait of HH as the “Other” Zambian—trumpeting the bogus notion that HH is a tribalist even as Lungu himself is overtly promoting tribalism by not disavowing those who direct it against HH. But it is Lungu and his ill-informed and mis-informed cadres who bear a disproportionately greater place for turning our country into one of intrigue and mindless political factions. And the intrigue, the suspicion, the mistrust, the hopelessness, confusion, and the unforgivable incompetence are not just new happenings, they are trending upwards to a disturbing point for our country.

Desperate to retain the presidency and misuse power , at the time of the worst economic period in our country, and mixed with the uncertain and deadly public health catastrophe to have come to our land in decades, Lungu is stirring a deadly brew for all of us. It is difficult to project how far he will continue to rattle the opposition, especially UPND and HH. But primitive political persecution in which the victim responds with fidelity to the law, maintains common decency, and transfers burdens to the divine, often leads to political sainthood. There is a sense in which HH is on this track. Some Zambians believe that the act of using Edith Nawakwi to cast aspersions against HH is yet another instalment in a template that includes a bogus Mongu traffic case, the break-and-enter of HH’s house, and the fog of Mukobeko prison all over again. Some Zambians have vowed never again to let PF run rough shod against the opposition. And this could light the country. But most Zambians do not want to go down that road, except the most extreme in the opposition parties, who may become uncontrollable if Lungu pursues the most darnedest scorched earth political strategies to remain in power.

But we must reject Lungu’s selfish political warfare strategies to turn our country in another Somalia, or a country in which political disagreements are license to take flight from debate on serious issues facing the country, or as means to foolishly frame and persecute political opponents with bogus non-existent crimes. But all these PF political strategies are routes to energize the PF thugs ahead of 2021 elections—which many political observers believe Lungu will loose on account of a politically unforgivable crime of destroying the social, political, and economic well-being of Zambia. Through a politically dumb fiction of a bungled privatization of Zambia under HH, Lungu and his enablers want to distract Zambians from PF’s failed management of the Chinaization of the economy and good governance of the country.

Remember the tragic gassing that bedevilled the country? To date, no commission of inquiry, no report, no state address to the country. Nothing. Nothing under Lungu because he is an incompetent fake of a president.

In stirring up fake crimes, drip-drip chaos, thugs in his PF party, Lungu is desperately marinating a possible disgraceful path to a 2021 election win. We saw and continue to see what his PF agents of sabotage and violence do to opposition campaigns. In Chilubi Island, for example, they did this through depriving the opposition of access boats to the island and claiming all lodges in the island in the follow up to the elections.

Zambians in love with their country know that PF and Lungu’s game plan is already underway. As so the UPND, HH and all the opposition know that Lungu wants to manufacture, amplify and publicize fake anti-UPND/HH campaigns as much as possible. Lungu’s thuggish infrastructure of violence know the strategy and have done “trial runs” ever since Lungu ascended to the presidency. But most Zambians know by now which party is for development and which one is for destruction and backwardness.

Empty and unethical campaign strategies are the core of the PF regime. But this attempt at manufacturing yet another bogus crime against HH is certainly the most disturbing because it now involves abusing a woman’s esteem and her intellectual capacity for selfish ends. Women—and Edith Nawakwi as a misused political tool—in the hands of PF is a pattern, a tendency, and a habit. We have seen the distance to which Dora Siliya, Mumbi Phiri, and Nkandu Luo have travelled to soil the political discourse of our country. It is a continuously dangerous reminder for how long and low PF and Lungu can stoop to maintain and acquire power. Most Zambians find this latest anti-HH episode disgraceful. But it is a losing political strategy of the party and the leader completely empty of arguments to govern the country and win in 2021. Lungu and PF must surely be voted out to save our country from unending pain, embarrassment, ridicule, and shame in all their multiple dimensions.