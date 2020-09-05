UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has filed a lawsuit against FDD leader Edith Nawakwi demanding for three million US dollars in damages for libel arising from defamatory words uttered during a radio program on Hot FM and Kwithu FM.

In a writ of summons filed in the Lusaka High Court today through his lawyers Malambo and Company, Mr Hichilema is also claiming for an order directing Ms Nawakwi to retract the defamatory words as well as an injunction restraining her from causing the publication or broadcast of the said defamatory words of the plaintiff.

The opposition leader is also claiming for the reimbursement of the sums expended in mitigating the effect of the defendant’s conduct towards him arising from the publication of the defamatory words as well as any reliefs the court may deem fit.

According to the statement of claim,the defendant did cause to broadcast during a radio program on Hot FM and Kwithu FM defamatory words in relation to the plaintiff’s acquisition of the property on 14/3/A/F488a Serval road in Kabulonga, Lusaka.

Ms Nawakwi is during the same program said to have accused Mr Hichilema of having sold for himself a house once belonging to Lima Bank,a company he was appointed to be a receiver during it’s liquidation process by the government.

The plaintiff further adds in his statement of claim that the words in their natural and ordinary meaning showed that he was at a material time a thief,corrupt person of questionable character guilty of numerous offences relating to the dissolution of Lima Bank and sale of it’s assets.

According to the claims the plaintiff refutes in his statement saying the said property never belonged to Lima Bank and was acquired two years prior to the commencement of the process of winding up the said Bank.

The plaintiff further said the defendant’s claims that she was speaking from an informed position as a Minister of Finance were calculated to lend credence to the defamatory words and thereby creating an impression in the minds of the public that they were true thus damaging the plaintiff’s reputation through ridicule, embarrassment and contempt.

The plaintiff also said in his statement of claim that the defendant has failed,neglected and refused to retract and apologise the said defamatory words despite being formally asked to.