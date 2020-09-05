9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 5, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Mweene Collects 5th South Africa League Championship Medal

By sports
38 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Mweene Collects 5th South Africa League Championship Medal
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has collected his third successive South African league championship medal on a dramatic final day of the 2019/2020 season.

It is Mweene’s fifth South African league championship title, all with Sundowns since he joined the Pretoria club in 2013 from Free State Stars.

Sundowns roared from second to overtake season pacesetters Kaizer Chiefs win the crown, dashing all hopes of the latter’s dreams of a first league title triumph in five years.

Mweene’s side beat Black Leopards 3-0 to finish two points clear of Chiefs who were relegated to finish second after a home draw with struggling Baroka.

Sundowns finish the season on 59 points while Chiefs, who drew 1-1 with Baroka, dropped to second to finish on 57 points following a season of promise.

Mweene started his fourth successive league match for Sundowns on his way to collecting another gold medal to add to his honours cabinet.

But compatriot and striker Lazarus Kambole, who came on in the 70th minute for Chiefs with the sides already level at 1-1, settled for silver in his debut season with the Soweto giants.

Previous articleApple Inc Donates 3 million Face Masks and 1 million Face Shields to Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Mweene Collects 5th South Africa League Championship Medal

Chipolopolo goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has collected his third successive South African league championship medal on a dramatic final day...
Read more
Health

Apple Inc Donates 3 million Face Masks and 1 million Face Shields to Zambia

Chief Editor - 4
Apple Inc. of the United States of America has donated 3 million face masks and 1 million face shields to the republic of Zambia,...
Read more
General News

Peter Sinkamba asks Chief Justice to set up a special court to prosecute all privatization crimes committed between 1992 to date.

Chief Editor - 5
Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has asked the Chief Justice to set up a special court to prosecute all privatization and other economic financial...
Read more
Headlines

The Allegation is that HH was a Director of Sun International (Zambia) Limited at the Time of Privatization

Chief Editor - 6
President of the Opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) has said that he doesn't know anyone who has accused United Party for National Development...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chile Friendly Delights Shepolopolo

sports - 0
Shepolopolo are looking forward to the two international friendly matches against South African giant Chile. The Zambian women face Chile on November 28 and December...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chile Friendly Delights Shepolopolo

Feature Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo are looking forward to the two international friendly matches against South African giant Chile. The Zambian women face Chile on November 28 and December...
Read more

Chamanga Extends Stay at Red Arrows

Feature Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows may have lost captain and midfielder Bruce Musakanya to Zesco United but the good news is that veteran striker James Chamanga has...
Read more

Zesco United Sign Bruce Musakanya

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United have swooped in on Red Arrows winger and Captain Bruce Musakanya. The 26-year-old Chipolopolo forward has joined the eight-time champions on a 24-month...
Read more

Mweene and Kambole in PSL Grand Final Fever

Feature Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene or striker Lazarus Kambole of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs respectively will on Saturday dance the night away when the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.