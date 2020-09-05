Chipolopolo goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has collected his third successive South African league championship medal on a dramatic final day of the 2019/2020 season.

It is Mweene’s fifth South African league championship title, all with Sundowns since he joined the Pretoria club in 2013 from Free State Stars.

Sundowns roared from second to overtake season pacesetters Kaizer Chiefs win the crown, dashing all hopes of the latter’s dreams of a first league title triumph in five years.

Mweene’s side beat Black Leopards 3-0 to finish two points clear of Chiefs who were relegated to finish second after a home draw with struggling Baroka.

Sundowns finish the season on 59 points while Chiefs, who drew 1-1 with Baroka, dropped to second to finish on 57 points following a season of promise.

Mweene started his fourth successive league match for Sundowns on his way to collecting another gold medal to add to his honours cabinet.

But compatriot and striker Lazarus Kambole, who came on in the 70th minute for Chiefs with the sides already level at 1-1, settled for silver in his debut season with the Soweto giants.