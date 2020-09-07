Justice Minister Given Lubinda has said that Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 will be brought back to parliament during the fifth session of the Twelfth National Assembly.

Mr. Lubinda said that it will be unfortunate if opposition Members of Parliament do not sit in parliament to debate the Bill, adding that walking out of parliament only disadvantages citizens who want a Constitution.

Mr. Lubinda was speaking when he appeared on a program on Kasama radio to drum up support for PF candidate George Chisanga in the upcoming Lukashya parliamentary by-election.

And Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo reiterated that the government is observing the privatization debate in which some people are accused of having exploited the process to their benefit.

Meanwhile, Commerce Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma said development being rolled out to all parts of the country is visible to everyone.