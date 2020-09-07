City of Lusaka says they will maintain the George Kapembwa led technical bench after hiring the new head coach.

City are looking for a coach with a CAF A or UEFA A coaching license.

“We want a top coach with experience as City of Lusaka. It’s not about being Zambian or foreign, we want an experienced coach,” club spokesperson Alex Njovu said.

“The current coaches, George Kapembwa head coach and his assistant Noel Phiri are not going anywhere. These coaches are staying with City of Lusaka,” Njovu said.

“These coaches have done an incredible job. They have put us in a position to play play-off,” he added.

City are currently competing in the FAZ Lusaka Province Division 1 League.