9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 7, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Kelvin Sampa has tested positive for COVID-19

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
General News Kelvin Sampa has tested positive for COVID-19
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patriotic Front National Youth Chairman Kelvin Sampa has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Sampa who has since been admitted to Levy Mwanawasa isolation centre tested positive after he started feeling unwell and decided to take a COVID-19 test whose positive results came out yesterday.

He has since called on people in the country to strictly adhere to the Coronavirus guidelines.

In a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka over the weekend, Mr. Sampa said he is in a stable condition and noted that the Ministry of Health guidelines will apply to identify his contacts.

Previous articleUPND and PF vows to respect each other during campaigns

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Kelvin Sampa has tested positive for COVID-19

Patriotic Front National Youth Chairman Kelvin Sampa has tested positive for COVID-19. Mr. Sampa who has since been admitted to...
Read more
Feature Politics

UPND and PF vows to respect each other during campaigns

Chief Editor - 1
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that no form of lawlessness will be accepted during the ongoing campaigns for the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe...
Read more
Feature Politics

Our 2021 campaign message will be about development-Lusambo

Chief Editor - 14
Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo says the ruling PF will base its campaign message for the 2021 re-election bid on development. Mr Lusambo who...
Read more
Headlines

Those who had a hand in privatization will find it hard to campaign on the Copperbelt-Nathan Chanda

Chief Editor - 34
Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda says the people of Luanshya are still feeling the negative effects privatization. Mr Chanda says Luanshya residents have vowed not to...
Read more
Columns

It’s President Edgar Lungu Coordinating the Tapestry of Lies Against Hakainde Hichilema

Chief Editor - 28
Prof. Michelo Hansungule Zambian politics has descended into gutter politics without any decency or shame under the current government. A serving minister of Defence and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

We’ll Not Lock up Anyone to Block them from Participating in the 2021 Elections-Kampyongo

General News Chief Editor - 24
Home Affairs Minister Mr. Stephen Kampyongo has described UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema as a liar who thrives on lying against Government and President Edgar...
Read more

Peter Sinkamba asks Chief Justice to set up a special court to prosecute all privatization crimes committed between 1992 to date.

General News Chief Editor - 30
Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has asked the Chief Justice to set up a special court to prosecute all privatization and other economic financial...
Read more

YALI formally asks Chief Justice to Open Inquiry into Privatization

General News Chief Editor - 36
The Young African Leaders’ Initiative (YALI) has formally written to Chief Justice, Ireen Mambilima requesting her to open an inquiry either through a tribunal...
Read more

COBUSU “Finance Minister” arrested for theft

General News Chief Editor - 15
Police in Kitwe have arrested Copperbelt University Students Union (COBUSU) Finance Secretary Bright Chanda aged 25 for allegedly stealing K95, 990 from the union...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.