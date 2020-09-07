Patriotic Front National Youth Chairman Kelvin Sampa has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Sampa who has since been admitted to Levy Mwanawasa isolation centre tested positive after he started feeling unwell and decided to take a COVID-19 test whose positive results came out yesterday.

He has since called on people in the country to strictly adhere to the Coronavirus guidelines.

In a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka over the weekend, Mr. Sampa said he is in a stable condition and noted that the Ministry of Health guidelines will apply to identify his contacts.