Shepolopolo striker Rachael Kundananji is praying that the deferred Tokyo Olympics takes place next year.

Earlier in the year, there were concerns that the games, originally scheduled for last summer, may not take place even in 2021 due to Covid-19.

But recently Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told Reuters that the Coronavirus situation in Japan’s capital is improving and she’s still intent on the city hosting the Olympics in 2021.

“I will be glad if the tournament takes place this coming year,” said Kundananji of Kazakhstan side BIIK Kazygurt

The Zambia women team secured the Olympics berth last March after beating Cameroon 2-1 in Lusaka to draw 4-4 on aggregate on away goals rule.

“We have got a lot to do in that tournament as a team and individually. We will be glad if the Olympics take place in 2021,” she said.

Zambia last participated at the Olympics’ football competition in 1988 in the men’s tournament in South Korea.