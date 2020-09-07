Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama has said that most people testing positive for Covid-19 have a history of having attended social events or visited public places such as bars.

Speaking during the Covid-19 daily briefing where he announced that the country has recorded 60 new cases and 74 discharges in the last 24 hours, Dr. Malama said that this behaviour endangers one’s life and that of others.

Dr. Malama further disclosed that 47 patients remain in health facilities across the country with 31 at Levy, of which 14 are on oxygen while 7 are in ICU and 2 on mechanic ventilation and that 16 patients are admitted outside Lusaka, with nine on oxygen therapy.

Dr Malama also said that Zambia has carried out over 124,000 Covid-19 tests, of which 12,836 have come out positive. He said currently, the recoveries stand at eleven thousand 748 while deaths remain at 295.

Meanwhile, Local Government Minister Charles Banda has warned of stern action against bars and restaurant owners found breaking the Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

Dr. Banda has told ZNBC News in Lusaka that his Ministry is concerned that some bars that also operate as restaurants are abusing government’s decision to allow them to open their eating sections and that his Ministry will deal with owners of restaurants that are disregarding the Presidential directive by turning their places into bars and night clubs.

Dr. Banda said that the law will be enforced on anyone found wanting without segregation and that the Presidential directive to have all bars and night clubs closed still stands.

Dr. Banda has appealed to the public to help his ministry by reporting those breaking the law as officers cannot be everywhere.

Meanwhile, Bars and Night Clubs owners Association of Zambia Secretary General Edmond Lifwekelo has appealed to his members to be patient. Mr. Lifwekelo said the Association has been engaging the relevant authorities on possibilities of reopening bars and night clubs. He has however expressed disappointment with what he called selective application of the law by the local authority as some bars are being allowed to operate.