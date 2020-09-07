9.5 C
Monday, September 7, 2020
Feature Politics
Updated:

UPND Youths Mobilise Without Social distancing or Face Masks Despite COVID-19

By Chief Editor
UPND Youths Mobilise Without Social distancing or Face Masks Despite COVID-19
United Party for National Development Youths in Lusaka have been mobilizing youth for readiness for the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards which is to commence soon, without using face masks or observing any social distancing, despite the prevalence of COVID-19 in Lusaka.

Driving the mobilization has been UPND Lusaka district youth Chairperson, Archritius Mwanakayaya, called on all youths across the district to get ready for the NRC registration exercise to commence soon. Mr Mwanakayaya, said that an NRC is an important document not only for the purpose of getting a job or mere identity but the document also plays an important role even when it comes to changing underperforming governments like the PF.

Mr Mwanakayaya was speaking this when the district youth leadership visited Chawama constituency in their continued tour of the constituencies across the district. The district youth leadership has embarked on a vigorous tour of the district to encourage and explain roles youth must play.

Further, the UPND district youth Chairperson, told the youths that it was an open secret that UPND is winning next year’s elections the same way the party won 2015 and 2016 elections. He said that, though it was obvious that the party will win next year, it was important that all youths across the country stand up and protect both the voters and the votes. Mr Mwanakayaya said that vote protection was an important exercise that all youths must participate in.

“Colleagues, I want to tell you that UPND is winning next year’s general elections just like 2015 and 2016 but this time around, we must protect both the voters and votes across the district. This is very important”, he said.

The district youth leadership, assured the Chawama constituency of more visits going forward.

