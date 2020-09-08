Results of the recently held prevalence surveys on Covid-19 have indicated that most Zambians remain susceptible to infections. Zambia National Public Health Institute Director Victor Mukonka says if the country relaxes in adhering to public health measures, 50 percent of the population risks getting infected.

Professor Mukonka says the surveys which were conducted in 6 districts between 2nd and 31st July 2020 on selected populations indicated that 10 percent of the population was infected. He explains that more men are getting infected and the elderly.

Prof. Mukonka says several other studies on Covid-19 are at the implementation stage and that one is on the characteristics of the Corona Virus. He says this is aimed at establishing whether the virus is the same as what broke out in other countries or it has mutated.

And the United States Government has commended the country for undertaking the Covid-19 prevalence surveys as they are the first in Africa. US Embassy Charge D’Affaires David Young said understanding the spread of Covid-19 in the country is important in formulating the right strategies to contain the pandemic.

Zambia has recorded 116 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours out of 997 tests conducted. Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says two deaths were also recorded involving One Brought In dead recorded in Kabwe and a health facility death involving a 77-year-old male with underlying conditions who were admitted to Levy Mwanawasa isolation center.

Meanwhile, the Government will next week open a Covid-19 isolation centre at Kafue General Hospital. Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya disclosed this when he toured Kafue General hospital in Kafue today.

Dr. Chilufya said the isolation centre once open will reduce Covid-19 referral cases to the University Teaching Hospital -UTH- and Levy Mwanawasa isolation centre. He further disclosed that Kafue district is the first to record a reduction in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Speaking to journalists after the tour, Dr. Chilufya said prevention and following health guidelines is the only way out to handle the Pandemic. He said the government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu is determined to see to it that the spread of Covid-19 is stopped hence the opening of the isolation center.

Kafue district health director Enock Syabbalo informed the minister that the district has continued to record few Covid-19 cases after the partial lockdown of the town.

And Kafue general hospital medical superintendent Abby Makukula thanked the minister for the support in creating an isolation centre in the district. Dr Makukula said the district has intensified its Covid-19 awareness message