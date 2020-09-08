The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has distanced itself from the current heated debate on the privatization of national assets that took place in the 90’s.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the ruling party did not start this debate clarifying that it was initiated by former Finance Minister Edith Nawakwi and PeP leader Sean Tembo.

Speaking when he featured on ‘Burning Issue Programme’ on 5fm in Lusaka, Mr Chanda says the PF has no intention of killing anyone as claimed by those accused of mismanaging the privatization of some national assets.

“Let me make it very clear here, and I will make a disclaimer. For starters, the privatization debate is not a PF baby! The privatization debate is a matter between comrade Hakainde Hichilema and comrade Edith Nawakwi and comrade Sean Tembo among others. So it’s a debate between stakeholders and citizens. We (PF) have nothing to do with it,” he said answering a question from radio program host Zachariah Banda.

“We have absolutely nothing to do with! That’s the more reason why even on this platform unless you insist, its not a matter I would want to go into details because it’s not our baby, its not our issue.”

The PF Media Director refuted claims that the ruling party is trying to divert attention from other equally important matters saying the party remains focused on its agenda to develop Zambia.

He also laughed out at reports that the PF wants to kill an opposition leader through the championing of the privatization issue.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda said the party is engaging in issue-based campaigns in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe constituencies.

He stated that the party is busy preaching its manifesto to the electorate and that it will not engage in any acts of political violence during campaigns.

Mr. Chanda further echoed PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila’s stance that the party will not shield any member who engages in criminal activities now and beyond.