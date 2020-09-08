9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

It’s not PF that started the Privatization Debate-Sunday Chanda

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Headlines It's not PF that started the Privatization Debate-Sunday Chanda
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has distanced itself from the current heated debate on the privatization of national assets that took place in the 90’s.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the ruling party did not start this debate clarifying that it was initiated by former Finance Minister Edith Nawakwi and PeP leader Sean Tembo.

Speaking when he featured on ‘Burning Issue Programme’ on 5fm in Lusaka, Mr Chanda says the PF has no intention of killing anyone as claimed by those accused of mismanaging the privatization of some national assets.

“Let me make it very clear here, and I will make a disclaimer. For starters, the privatization debate is not a PF baby! The privatization debate is a matter between comrade Hakainde Hichilema and comrade Edith Nawakwi and comrade Sean Tembo among others. So it’s a debate between stakeholders and citizens. We (PF) have nothing to do with it,” he said answering a question from radio program host Zachariah Banda.

“We have absolutely nothing to do with! That’s the more reason why even on this platform unless you insist, its not a matter I would want to go into details because it’s not our baby, its not our issue.”

The PF Media Director refuted claims that the ruling party is trying to divert attention from other equally important matters saying the party remains focused on its agenda to develop Zambia.

He also laughed out at reports that the PF wants to kill an opposition leader through the championing of the privatization issue.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda said the party is engaging in issue-based campaigns in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe constituencies.

He stated that the party is busy preaching its manifesto to the electorate and that it will not engage in any acts of political violence during campaigns.

Mr. Chanda further echoed PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila’s stance that the party will not shield any member who engages in criminal activities now and beyond.

Previous articleZambian appointed new ILO Director in the Caribbean

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

It’s not PF that started the Privatization Debate-Sunday Chanda

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has distanced itself from the current heated debate on the privatization of national assets...
Read more
General News

Zambian appointed new ILO Director in the Caribbean

Chief Editor - 1
International Labour Organization (ILO Director-General Guy Ryder has appointed Mr Dennis Zulu, a Zambian national, as the new Director of ILO Decent Work Team...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Zambia’s first true-athlete scholarship winner

staff - 1
When Mark Kakoma, a 10th grade student at Trident College Solwezi, first climbed into a rowing boat, he thought it would just be a...
Read more
General News

Laura Miti, Mwewa acquitted

Chief Editor - 17
Alliance for Community Action Director, Laura Miti and Organisation’s Programs Manager Bornwell Mwewa, acquitted by Livingstone Magistrate Court. The two were charged with two counts...
Read more
Headlines

Chibamba explains Kwacha depreciation

Chief Editor - 29
Economist Chibamba Kanyama has attributed the sharp depreciation of the Kwacha to the importation of crude oil. The Kwacha has cont9nued to lose value against...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chibamba explains Kwacha depreciation

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
Economist Chibamba Kanyama has attributed the sharp depreciation of the Kwacha to the importation of crude oil. The Kwacha has cont9nued to lose value against...
Read more

Don’t allow any blood-thirsty UPND leader to use you to spill blood in Bembaland over politics, Mumbi tells Youths

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) Deputy Secretary-General Hon Mumbi Phiri has advised youths in Lukashya Constituency in Kasama district not to allow any blood-thirsty UPND leader...
Read more

Bill number 10 of 2019 will be brought back to parliament-Given Lubinda

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
Justice Minister Given Lubinda has said that Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 will be brought back to parliament during the fifth session...
Read more

Government establishes clinic to Monitor People who have recovered from COVID-19

Headlines Chief Editor - 5
The government has established a Post Covid-19 clinic to deal with complications that arise in people who have recovered from the pandemic. Consultant Interventional Cardiologist...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.