Alliance for Community Action Director, Laura Miti and Organisation’s Programs Manager Bornwell Mwewa, acquitted by Livingstone Magistrate Court.

The two were charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and assault.

Their acquittal follows a similar action taken by the Livingstone Magistrate Court which dismissed all the charges musician Pilato in a related matter.

There was jubilation outside the Court as the tearful Miti vowed to continue fighting for rights and democracy in Zambia.

“We have been acquitted of conducting ourselves in a disorderly manner and assaulting police officers. The Magistrate said the prosecution witnesses contradicted themselves so badly that they were difficult to believe, making it clear what they claim did not happen. Thank you to everyone who supported us through the process,” Ms. Miti said.