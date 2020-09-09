9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Green Party calls on ECZ to Abandon Fresh Voters Registration

By Chief Editor
38 views
1
Feature Politics Green Party calls on ECZ to Abandon Fresh Voters Registration
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Party of Zambia President Peter Sinkamba has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to abandon the fresh registration of voters.

In a statement made available to the media, Mr. Sinkamba said that ECZ lacks the capacity to prepare a fresh voters’ register for the 2021 election and should instead just update the existing voters register.

Below is the full statement

ECZ LACKS CAPACITY TO PREPARE FRESH VOTERS’ REGISTER FOR 2021 ELECTIONS

The voter registration exercise that is earmarked to be conducted for thirty days from 18 October this year will just be a sham for five main reasons. First, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has publicly admitted that it lacks funds to run such an exercise. And for that reason, it has reduced the voters’ registration period from five months to one month but expecting to capture the same number of nine million voters in this period.

This expectation is certainly not realistic and unattainable. ECZ also lack human resource capacity to prepare a brand new voters’ register of nine million voters in thirty days period. Thirdly, the National Registration Card (NRC) issuance exercise is in jeopardy for various reasons, including financial. Fourth, the thirty-day timeframe designated by ECZ for voter registration, which included in the rain season is unrealistic to capture nine million voters. Fifth, the target number of voters earmarked to be registered is unattainable considering that there will not be a holiday for workers to do so, and farmers will be busy in the fields.

Holding of NRC is a condition to register as a voter. NRCs are not being issued at in all of the 103 permanent district offices of the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship. Rather, this exercise is only being carried out in selected places.

In the previous election, voters with existing voters cards did not require to re-register. Rather, they were only required to verify that there particulars and voting centers were correct. And in any case, the voter registration update conducted by the ECZ was for six months from September 2015 to February 2016 and captured only one million five hundred new voters. If in six months, only one point five million voters were captured, how feasible is to achieve nine million voters?

The Department of National Registration is targeting to issue out seven hundred and fifty thousand new cards. So afar, less than fifty thousand have been issued in the last six months. We think that the scheduling of the voter registration exercise is wrong because over seven hundred thousand eligible voters have not yet received their NRCs.

We therefore propose that ECZ abandons the new voter registration project and instead just update the register so that the number of new entrants in the register is relatedly small and achievable. To continue assuming that ECZ will manage to register nine million voters in one month is simply wishful thinking.

Peter Sinkamba
President
Green Party of Zambia
8 September, 2020

Previous articleCiSCA condemns tribal sentiments from PF officials, challenges President Lungu to act decisively
Next articleAll the bills not concluded during the last National Assembly will be re-tabled for debate

1 COMMENT

  1. I thought this Daga one man party boy has retired from politics. I wonder why he making so much noise from retirement. Yesterday it was about HH and today its about mafi mafi, too much mbanje with this useless ar.sewhore!

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 1

EdgarPresident Lungu’s agents are preaching tribalism in the ongoing bye-election campaigns

By Patrick Mucheleka UPND Deputy Secretary General We have once again seen video footage of Mr. Edgar Lungu's agents preaching...
Read more
Economy

Zambia Airways gets closer to hitting the Skies

Chief Editor - 0
Government has disclosed that Zambia's aviation sector was projected to grow at the rate of 13 percent per annum before the outbreak of COVID-19,...
Read more
General News

All the bills not concluded during the last National Assembly will be re-tabled for debate

Chief Editor - 0
Parliamentary Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube says all the bills that were never concluded during the last meeting of the National Assembly will be re-tabled...
Read more
Feature Politics

Green Party calls on ECZ to Abandon Fresh Voters Registration

Chief Editor - 1
Green Party of Zambia President Peter Sinkamba has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to abandon the fresh registration of voters. In a...
Read more
Headlines

CiSCA condemns tribal sentiments from PF officials, challenges President Lungu to act decisively

Chief Editor - 0
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CISCA) has condemned tribal utterances attributed to Chanda Nyela and challenged President Lungu to act decisively. In a statement released...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Garry Nkombo alleges that National Registration Cards are being issued to foreign nationals

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) chairperson for elections Garry Nkombo has disclosed that Zambia's sovereignty is slowly eroding owing to National Registration Cards...
Read more

UPND Youths Mobilise Without Social distancing or Face Masks Despite COVID-19

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 16
United Party for National Development Youths in Lusaka have been mobilizing youth for readiness for the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards which is...
Read more

UPND and PF vows to respect each other during campaigns

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that no form of lawlessness will be accepted during the ongoing campaigns for the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe...
Read more

Our 2021 campaign message will be about development-Lusambo

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 21
Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo says the ruling PF will base its campaign message for the 2021 re-election bid on development. Mr Lusambo who...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.