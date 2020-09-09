President Edgar Lungu has said that the problem of late delivery of farming inputs has been addressed and will never happen under his watch.

Speaking when in Chisamba today when he launched the distribution exercise of farming inputs for the 2020-2021 farming season, the President said that his government introduced the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) so that farmers can access inputs on time.

“Of course, it goes without saying that FISP has faced a number of challenges that have hindered the full attainment of its intended objectives,” the President before adding that he was, however, very happy to inform farmers that the issue of late delivery of inputs to districts has been fully addressed and farmers can now receive inputs on time

“Never, never again will farmers receive inputs late. It is a closed matter, ” the President said

President Lungu said the early distribution of farming inputs last farming season and improved targeting of beneficiaries helped the country to record a bumper harvest and that it is the government’s priority to ensure the country has enough food even under the changing climatic weather conditions.

President Lungu also said that the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) will be given enough money to buy crops from farmers and that, going forward, he wants FISP beneficiaries to be linked to the FRA.

President Lungu said this will allow those who are benefiting from FISP to sell their crop to the government. The head of state also encouraged Millers to join FRA in buying their own maize.

He said the government will not work with Millers that are deliberately not buying maize with the hope of using FRA maize for their operations. President Lungu also warned that no politician or traditional leader will be allowed to smuggle the mealie meal out of the country.

Speaking at the same event Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo said so far 730,000 farmers have paid their contribution in redness for the collection of farming inputs. He warned that farmers who will be found selling the farming inputs will be prosecuted.

Earlier, Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga said business has slowed down in the province due to Covid-19. Mr. Mushanga said government has distributed over 8.1 million Kwacha in form of Social Cash transfer to poor households.