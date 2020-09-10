9.5 C
Economy
Over 70% of the 1 million targetted Farmers have deposited the Money required to access Inputs

By Chief Editor
Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo says farmers have responded very well to the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) during the 2020/2021 agricultural season.

Hon. Katambo has disclosed that so far 735,000 farmers have paid their contribution in readiness for the collection of farming inputs.

“A total of 735,000 farmers have already deposited their K400 Farmer contribution representing 73.5 percent of the 1,000,000 targeted farmers” Hon. Katambo said during the launch of the distribution exercise of farming inputs for the 2020/2021 farming season in Chisamba yesterday.

He said such commitment is an indication of how farmers treasure this support from the government.

He, therefore, appealed to all those farmers who have not yet deposited the Farmer contributions to do so as quickly as possible as this is the only way that they will be able to access inputs early in order to equally plant early.

“Farmers need to know that taking advantage of early rains and planting early is what will guarantee them good yields,” he said.

The Minister also assured agro-dealers in E-voucher districts that no arrears will be accrued as his ministry working with the Ministry of Finance will ensure that all verified invoices for the 2020/2021 FISP programme are paid on time.

