Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has concluded his tour of duty in North-Western Province for Mentorship and on-site Technical Support towards COVID-19. During the tour, the Minister conducted a visit on Solwezi General Hospital which he declared fit to conduct COVID-19 testing yesterday.

He also urged management to ensure that the hospital always had enough doctors attending to patients to reduce the time they spend waiting to be attended. He said President Edgar Lungu pitched quality health care for Zambians with sufficient human resource considering the fact that the Patriotic Front Government has employed over 30, 000 health workers.

The Minister also toured Merryberg hospital in the district and described it fit to conduct testing. He also commended the management for maintaining cleanliness at the hospital.

He further proceeded to Nkulumazhiba COVID-19 isolation Centre in Lumwana, which was recently given a major facelift by Barrick Lumwana Mine. He said President Lungu was cognizant of the private sectors’ pivotal role in the fight against the pandemic and remained thankful.