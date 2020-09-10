9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 10, 2020
type here...
Health
Updated:

Solwezi General Hospital Declared fit to conduct COVID-19 testing

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Health Solwezi General Hospital Declared fit to conduct COVID-19 testing
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has concluded his tour of duty in North-Western Province for Mentorship and on-site Technical Support towards COVID-19. During the tour, the Minister conducted a visit on Solwezi General Hospital which he declared fit to conduct COVID-19 testing yesterday.

He also urged management to ensure that the hospital always had enough doctors attending to patients to reduce the time they spend waiting to be attended. He said President Edgar Lungu pitched quality health care for Zambians with sufficient human resource considering the fact that the Patriotic Front Government has employed over 30, 000 health workers.

The Minister also toured Merryberg hospital in the district and described it fit to conduct testing. He also commended the management for maintaining cleanliness at the hospital.

He further proceeded to Nkulumazhiba COVID-19 isolation Centre in Lumwana, which was recently given a major facelift by Barrick Lumwana Mine. He said President Lungu was cognizant of the private sectors’ pivotal role in the fight against the pandemic and remained thankful.

Previous articleOver 70% of the 1 million targetted Farmers have deposited the Money required to access Inputs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Solwezi General Hospital Declared fit to conduct COVID-19 testing

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has concluded his tour of duty in North-Western Province for Mentorship and on-site Technical...
Read more
Economy

Over 70% of the 1 million targetted Farmers have deposited the Money required to access Inputs

Chief Editor - 0
Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo says farmers have responded very well to the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) during the 2020/2021 agricultural season. Hon. Katambo has...
Read more
Headlines

PF are a bunch of liars who have failed to bring meaningful development to the people of Zambia

Chief Editor - 0
United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairman, Mutale Nalumango has said that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) are a bunch of liars who...
Read more
Columns

The importance of transformational leadership in crisis situations

Chief Editor - 0
By Sishuwa Sishuwa In times of crisis, disruptions or significant challenges, transformational leaders holding public office should: • Demonstrate competence to resolve the challenge at hand...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zambia U15 Gathering Pace For Croatia Trip

sports - 0
Zambia Under-15 coach Chisi Mbewe says training camp for final selection of his team is progressing well. Twenty six Chipolopolo Under-15 players are in camp...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

50 % of Zambians risks getting infected with COVID-19 if measures are relaxed- Prof Mukonka

Health Chief Editor - 18
Results of the recently held prevalence surveys on Covid-19 have indicated that most Zambians remain susceptible to infections. Zambia National Public Health Institute...
Read more

Chirundu District Border Hospital declared fit to Conduct COVID-19 Tests

Health Chief Editor - 3
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya on Monday conducted a tour of Mtendere level 2 mission hospital in Chirundu District and declared fit to conduct...
Read more

People testing positive for Covid-19 have a history of disregarding Guidelines-Dr Malama

Health Chief Editor - 10
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama has said that most people testing positive for Covid-19 have a history of having...
Read more

Apple Inc Donates 3 million Face Masks and 1 million Face Shields to Zambia

Health Chief Editor - 10
Apple Inc. of the United States of America has donated 3 million face masks and 1 million face shields to the republic of Zambia,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.