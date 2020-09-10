9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 10, 2020
type here...
Health
Updated:

The Government will continue to strengthen its COVID-19 surveillance strategy at all points of entry

By Chief Editor
39 views
1
Health The Government will continue to strengthen its COVID-19 surveillance strategy at all...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that the government will continue to strengthen its Covid-19 surveillance strategy at all points of entry to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr. Chilufya said this today during the Covid-19 daily update at Kasumbalesa border in Chililabombwe district where he reported that the country has recorded 102 new cases out of 1,391 tests conducted.

Dr Chilufya said the new cases have been recorded across Nine districts among them Lusaka, Mpika, Kasama, Livingstone, Solwezi and Isoka.

The Minister said 49 patients are admitted in various Covid-19 isolation facilities, out of which 16 are on oxygen therapy and four are critical patients under ICU and two are on mechanical ventilators.

AND Dr Chilufya disclosed that a total of 60 patients have been discharged and that the country has not recorded any Covid-19 related death in the last 24 hours.

He said the cumulative number of cases now stands at 13, 214, out of one hundred and 27, 529 tests conducted so far.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe informed the minister that the province has enhanced its surveillance strategy.

And Zambia National Public Health Institute Director Victor Mukonka said enhancing border surveillance is key to stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Daily Change Numbers of Confirmed Cases and Deaths
Daily Change Numbers of Confirmed Cases and Deaths

Cumulative Numbers of Confirmed Cases and Deaths
Cumulative Numbers of Confirmed Cases and Deaths

Previous articleZambian Opposition Leader Hakainde Hichilema Should be Left Alone
Next articleMiles Sampa teams up with Ephraim and other artists for ‘Wawawa’

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 1

Miles Sampa teams up with Ephraim and other artists for ‘Wawawa’

To help spread awareness of covid-19. Miles Sampa teamed up with Ephraim, Gods General, Microphone 7 & Solomon Plate, on...
Read more
Health

The Government will continue to strengthen its COVID-19 surveillance strategy at all points of entry

Chief Editor - 1
Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that the government will continue to strengthen its Covid-19 surveillance strategy at all points of entry to stop...
Read more
Columns

Zambian Opposition Leader Hakainde Hichilema Should be Left Alone

editor - 7
The never dying debate on privatization of national assets that took place decades ago in Zambia has resurfaced and has reached a very complicated...
Read more
Headlines

ERB Keeps Fuel Price Unchanged for Now

Chief Editor - 7
The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has said that it will only review fuel prices once it is availed with the documentation for a new...
Read more
General News

The Church has done tremendous work in the fight against Covid 19-Religious Minister

Chief Editor - 2
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister the Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili says the Church has done tremendous work in the fight against Covid...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Solwezi General Hospital Declared fit to conduct COVID-19 testing

Health Chief Editor - 2
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has concluded his tour of duty in North-Western Province for Mentorship and on-site Technical Support towards COVID-19. During...
Read more

50 % of Zambians risks getting infected with COVID-19 if measures are relaxed- Prof Mukonka

Health Chief Editor - 18
Results of the recently held prevalence surveys on Covid-19 have indicated that most Zambians remain susceptible to infections. Zambia National Public Health Institute...
Read more

Chirundu District Border Hospital declared fit to Conduct COVID-19 Tests

Health Chief Editor - 3
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya on Monday conducted a tour of Mtendere level 2 mission hospital in Chirundu District and declared fit to conduct...
Read more

People testing positive for Covid-19 have a history of disregarding Guidelines-Dr Malama

Health Chief Editor - 10
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama has said that most people testing positive for Covid-19 have a history of having...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.