Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that the government will continue to strengthen its Covid-19 surveillance strategy at all points of entry to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr. Chilufya said this today during the Covid-19 daily update at Kasumbalesa border in Chililabombwe district where he reported that the country has recorded 102 new cases out of 1,391 tests conducted.

Dr Chilufya said the new cases have been recorded across Nine districts among them Lusaka, Mpika, Kasama, Livingstone, Solwezi and Isoka.

The Minister said 49 patients are admitted in various Covid-19 isolation facilities, out of which 16 are on oxygen therapy and four are critical patients under ICU and two are on mechanical ventilators.

AND Dr Chilufya disclosed that a total of 60 patients have been discharged and that the country has not recorded any Covid-19 related death in the last 24 hours.

He said the cumulative number of cases now stands at 13, 214, out of one hundred and 27, 529 tests conducted so far.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe informed the minister that the province has enhanced its surveillance strategy.

And Zambia National Public Health Institute Director Victor Mukonka said enhancing border surveillance is key to stopping the spread of Covid-19.