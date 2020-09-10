The never dying debate on privatization of national assets that took place decades ago in Zambia has resurfaced and has reached a very complicated level. Once a would be debate between the oppositions and the government, has shifted to the debate between the oppositions.
Edith Nawakwi, president of Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) accuses the main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema of being one of the key suspects of abuse of the privatization process. She claims that Hichilema failed to declare interest while presiding on the sale of public assets in which he had personal interest.
Hichilema denies the allegation. He claims he had no interest in any public asset prior to privatization. He accuses Nawakwi of defamation and has taken the case to court of law.
A lot of politicians in Zambia have become richer than our founding father KK through politics. Within few years they have become millionaires (in dollars)
Although it is widely known that the main agenda for PF government is to weaken the opposition, the government is busy trying to dissociate itself from the issue. As usual, they continue to contradict each other.
Recently, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda was quoted saying the government has absolutely nothing to do with the privatization issue. A contradiction to what Chief Government spokesperson Ms. Dora Siliya had said earlier.
Per Mis Siliya, the government is studying revelations made by Edith Nawakwi against HH. In other words, the government is trying to get to the bottom of the issue. Implying that the government is having some behind door conversations with Mis Nawakwi as it is the only way they can learn more about what she is alleging.
Mr. Chanda, PF government has a lot to do with this privatization issue. Deputy Secretary-General Hon Mumbi Phiri has just confirmed it. If only she can be allowed to explain in details what she means by saying Miss Nawakwi is a blessing to Zambia.
Wow, ‘chiwamila garu kuluma mbuzi!’ Defaming Hakainde Hichilema is a blessing to Zambia while questioning the wealth of government top officials is a crime!
A lot of politicians in Zambia have become richer than our founding father KK through politics. Within few years they have become millionaires (in dollars). Are they not the ones who should be investigated? When are they going to explain their financial miracles?
If the answer is never, Hakainde Hichilema should be left alone.
By Venus N Msyani
Concerned citizen.
I always enjoy fair commentary on public issues. Venus N Musyani where hv u been? This is good stuff. Short and to the point. I’m sure newspaper editors who know their role in society will be looking for u.
The upnd f00ls don’t seem to get it. When you vying for public office you cannot choose when people question you and when they don’t. I am now fully convinced that HH is an under five childish baby hyena who cannot handle public scrutiny and yet he is good at giving it. If you not ready to answer people then leave politics to those who are man or woman enough. Kz
Venus, he cant be left alone. He is a politician and all what politicians do qualifies for our scrutiny. They should all know that. As for you you are choosing to misunderstand issues deliberately I think.
You state:”PF Media Director Sunday Chanda was quoted saying the government has absolutely nothing to do with the privatization issue. A contradiction to what Chief Government spokesperson Ms. Dora Siliya had said earlier”
Chanda was responding to accusations the PF were the ones persecuting HH. Dora was saying her government was observing developments in this case. Yes Politicians who have become rich just because they are politicians should be investigated not farce investigations like that on Dr Chilufya which go nowhere
Two wrongs don’t make a right, all thieves must be investigated regardless! MULANDU SU OLA!
Do you mean all his supporters should desert him?
Shut up Anus! Kawalala ni kawalala! All thieves from past and present must be investigated, period!
Democratic politics place upon the unsuspecting voter, the burden to elect the worst evil amond the villains. There are no saints in politics. The one that wins is usually the worst among the villains. Democratic politics are worse than drug trafficking because at least in the former the druglord does not hide behind a facade. Politicians act in their self interest whilst disguising as saviors of the poor. They dance with the poor in Lukasha only to return to their air conditioned castles in Lusaka. I do not vote, if I did, I would vote for a billionaire at least like the drug lord he is not hiding behind a disguise to rob the poor.