The never dying debate on privatization of national assets that took place decades ago in Zambia has resurfaced and has reached a very complicated level. Once a would be debate between the oppositions and the government, has shifted to the debate between the oppositions.

Edith Nawakwi, president of Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) accuses the main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema of being one of the key suspects of abuse of the privatization process. She claims that Hichilema failed to declare interest while presiding on the sale of public assets in which he had personal interest.

Hichilema denies the allegation. He claims he had no interest in any public asset prior to privatization. He accuses Nawakwi of defamation and has taken the case to court of law.

Although it is widely known that the main agenda for PF government is to weaken the opposition, the government is busy trying to dissociate itself from the issue. As usual, they continue to contradict each other.

Recently, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda was quoted saying the government has absolutely nothing to do with the privatization issue. A contradiction to what Chief Government spokesperson Ms. Dora Siliya had said earlier.

Per Mis Siliya, the government is studying revelations made by Edith Nawakwi against HH. In other words, the government is trying to get to the bottom of the issue. Implying that the government is having some behind door conversations with Mis Nawakwi as it is the only way they can learn more about what she is alleging.

Mr. Chanda, PF government has a lot to do with this privatization issue. Deputy Secretary-General Hon Mumbi Phiri has just confirmed it. If only she can be allowed to explain in details what she means by saying Miss Nawakwi is a blessing to Zambia.

Wow, ‘chiwamila garu kuluma mbuzi!’ Defaming Hakainde Hichilema is a blessing to Zambia while questioning the wealth of government top officials is a crime!

A lot of politicians in Zambia have become richer than our founding father KK through politics. Within few years they have become millionaires (in dollars). Are they not the ones who should be investigated? When are they going to explain their financial miracles?

If the answer is never, Hakainde Hichilema should be left alone.

By Venus N Msyani

Concerned citizen.