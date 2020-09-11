Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo has accused UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema of trying to gain political capital over delays in paying suppliers of Face Masks.
Some suppliers of Face Masks have complained over delays by the government on paying them and Mr Hichilema has since supported their protest against the government.
But Mr. Lusambo said the Lusaka Provincial Administration has secured K4.8 million required to pay all those who supplied to Face Masks in Lusaka.
He said Face Mask suppliers that were engaged by the government through the Lusaka province administration will start receiving their money next week.
Mr. Lusambo said funds to the tune of K4.8 million is ready for disbursement, once the paperwork is concluded.
Mr. Lusambo has expressed displeasure that some suppliers have taken to social media to complain and seek sympathy from the opposition when the matter is receiving the much-needed attention from his office.
He said Mr Hichilema is being hypocritical by attempting to support the payment of Face Mask suppliers when he has failed to account for the proceeds of privatization which he was part of.
