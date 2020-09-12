The government says it is revising incentives for investors in the Multi-Facility Economic Zones to make the hubs more attractive and updated to global trends.

Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister, Christopher Yaluma says Government wants to come up with a set of incentives that will stand the test of time and create an enabling environment for local and foreign investors.

Mr. Yaluma says investors will be engaged for input in the incentives review process to ensure that the best decisions that suit all parties are made.

The Minister says once views and consultations from stakeholders are consolidated, a proposal will be presented to the Ministry of Finance, Cabinet and Parliament for subsequent approvals.

Mr. Yaluma said this in an exclusive interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka when he visited the Lusaka South Multi Facility Economic Zone where he also checked on operations at Big Tree Limited, a Trade Kings subsidiary which manufactures beverages.