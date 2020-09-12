9.5 C
Saturday, September 12, 2020
Promoted Kitwe United Plots Financial Strategy

By sports
The newly constituted Kitwe United executive committee wants to make Chingalika financially stable ahead of the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division season.

Kitwe last season overcame financial woes to win promotion back to the top league.

Club President Emmanuel Numwa said his committee is engaging potential sponsors besides club owners Kitwe City Council.

“Our vision as a club is to sustain our stay in the Super League and be able to create a memorable foot print,” Numwa said.

“Indeed the past season was very harsh to the club financially but we are preparing to change all that,” he said.

‘In addition to the commitment that was made by the main sponsor Kitwe City Council, we are engaging supportive sponsors in order to put in place a predictable funding in environment for the club. So far so good we are having favourable response in that regard,” Numwa said.

The Buchi Boys have bounced back to the top league after spending one season in Division 1.

