The Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) has advised some businesses in the country to stop quoting products and services in us dollars.
EAZ president Lubinda Haabazooka tells phoenix news in an interview that it is unfair for business houses to charge the Zambian consumers in dollars whose earnings are mostly in kwacha.
Dr., Haabazooka says businesses quoting products and services in us dollars are also making it difficult for Zambian based businesses and households to plan and budget effectively.
He has added that the kwacha remains legal tender in Zambia and only in some exceptional cases especially in the tourism is where charges in us dollars should be tolerated.
Dollarisation, also called currency substitution, is a common problem in all countries where the local currency is rapidly depreciating. It’s very difficult to control unless we control the cause in this case rapid depreciation of the kwacha. We can easily legislate against it but it will not work. Zimbabwe tried it. Wht followed was that prices started changing daily as the Zimbabwean currency was falling. It reached a ridiculous level where u could hv one price in the morning and another in the afternoon for the same product. So hw do we stop rapid depreciation of the kwacha? The answer is already known by decision makers. But they cannot pursue it because it conflicts with their other interests.