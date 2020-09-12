The Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) has advised some businesses in the country to stop quoting products and services in us dollars.

EAZ president Lubinda Haabazooka tells phoenix news in an interview that it is unfair for business houses to charge the Zambian consumers in dollars whose earnings are mostly in kwacha.

Dr., Haabazooka says businesses quoting products and services in us dollars are also making it difficult for Zambian based businesses and households to plan and budget effectively.

He has added that the kwacha remains legal tender in Zambia and only in some exceptional cases especially in the tourism is where charges in us dollars should be tolerated.