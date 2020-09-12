9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 12, 2020
type here...
Photo Gallery
Updated:

UPND’s HH in Luapula Province in Pictures

By Chief Editor
39 views
5
Photo Gallery UPND's HH in Luapula Province in Pictures
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party's parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba.
HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party’s parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba.

HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party's parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba.
HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party’s parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba.

HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party's parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba.
HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party’s parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba.

HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party's parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba.
HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party’s parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba.

HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party's parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba.
UPND Supporters Welcoming HH

HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party's parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba.
HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party’s parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba.

HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party's parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba.
HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party’s parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba.

UPND Supporters Welcoming HH
UPND Supporters Welcoming HH

UPND Supporters Welcoming HH
UPND Supporters Welcoming HH

UPND Supporters Welcoming HH

UPND Supporters Welcoming HH
UPND Supporters Welcoming HH

UPND Supporters Welcoming HH
UPND Supporters Welcoming HH

UPND Supporters Welcoming HH
UPND Supporters Welcoming HH

UPND Supporters Welcoming HH
UPND Supporters Welcoming HH

UPND Supporters Welcoming HH
UPND Supporters Welcoming HH

UPND Supporters Welcoming HH
UPND Supporters Welcoming HH

HH at a UPND Rally in Mwansabombwe
HH at a UPND Rally in Mwansabombwe

HH at a UPND Rally in Mwansabombwe
HH at a UPND Rally in Mwansabombwe

HH at a UPND Rally in Mwansabombwe
HH at a UPND Rally in Mwansabombwe

HH at a UPND Rally in Mwansabombwe
HH at a UPND Rally in Mwansabombwe

Previous articleAll MPs to be Tested for COVID-19 on Monday

5 COMMENTS

  3. Thinking about 2021. HH will be president in a pf dominated parliament. As it stands now, thats the most realistic outcome. The two political parties should be thinking of how they will manage that. I also suspect prison sentences for some current ministers. Lastly HH will fail to govern as the parliament will be so hostile. Our leaders should start speaking the same language NOW! For those that doubt my maths, keep comforting yourselves.

  5. In the civilised areas of Luapula, Nothern and Muchinga provinces there is no violence. It’s a sharp contrast if compared with the bantustan provinces of southern, western where tribalist savages attack other Zambians because they belong to PF.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General News

All MPs to be Tested for COVID-19 on Monday

Chief Editor - 0
Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has directed that all Members of Parliament and staff of the National Assembly will be tested for...
Read more
Columns

The Survival of a Boy Child on the Streets

Chief Editor - 0
By Norman Kapata WE have seen an increase of street children on our streets and I recently had an opportunity to have interviewed a street...
Read more
Economy

Stop quoting products and services in us dollars, EAZ advises businesses in Zambia

Chief Editor - 2
The Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) has advised some businesses in the country to stop quoting products and services in us dollars. EAZ president Lubinda...
Read more
Headlines

Load Shedding will be a Thing of the Past, President Lungu Assures Zambians

Chief Editor - 34
President Edgar Lungu has assured the nation that load shedding will be a thing of the past once he commissions the Kafue Gorge Lower...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Handover of Anti-Riot Kit to Zambia Police in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 46
Read more

President Lungu’s Chifubu Market Visit in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 37
Read more

MMD Democracy Day in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 11
Hon. Aka Lewanika gives an Democratic Lecture titled : Tracking the footprints of Democracy during the 30 years of the MMD at Democracy...
Read more

The Disinfecting of Parliament Building in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 18
The Association of Indian Community in Zambia (AICZ) yesterday disinfected Parliament building following an increase in positive Covid-19 cases recorded from Members of Parliament...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.