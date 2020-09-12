Photo Gallery Updated: September 12, 2020 UPND’s HH in Luapula Province in Pictures By Chief Editor September 12, 2020 39 views 5 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery UPND's HH in Luapula Province in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party’s parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba. HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party’s parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba. HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party’s parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba. HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party’s parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba. UPND Supporters Welcoming HH HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party’s parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba. HH in Luapula Province on his way to Mwansabombwe, to drum up support for the party’s parliamentary by-election candidate Sunday Maluba. UPND Supporters Welcoming HH UPND Supporters Welcoming HH UPND Supporters Welcoming HH UPND Supporters Welcoming HH UPND Supporters Welcoming HH UPND Supporters Welcoming HH UPND Supporters Welcoming HH UPND Supporters Welcoming HH UPND Supporters Welcoming HH HH at a UPND Rally in Mwansabombwe HH at a UPND Rally in Mwansabombwe HH at a UPND Rally in Mwansabombwe HH at a UPND Rally in Mwansabombwe Previous articleAll MPs to be Tested for COVID-19 on Monday 5 COMMENTS Civility and Co-existence. In someone’s stronghold, Lungu gets booed..Learn something ba Hakainde worshippers. PF must go though. Reply It appears most people in the area don’t know the UPND symbol. 1 Reply Thinking about 2021. HH will be president in a pf dominated parliament. As it stands now, thats the most realistic outcome. The two political parties should be thinking of how they will manage that. I also suspect prison sentences for some current ministers. Lastly HH will fail to govern as the parliament will be so hostile. Our leaders should start speaking the same language NOW! For those that doubt my maths, keep comforting yourselves. Reply Posenipo kaili Reply In the civilised areas of Luapula, Nothern and Muchinga provinces there is no violence. It’s a sharp contrast if compared with the bantustan provinces of southern, western where tribalist savages attack other Zambians because they belong to PF. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News Photo GalleryChief Editor - September 12, 20205UPND’s HH in Luapula Province in Pictures Read more General News All MPs to be Tested for COVID-19 on Monday Chief Editor - September 12, 2020 0 Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has directed that all Members of Parliament and staff of the National Assembly will be tested for... Read more Columns The Survival of a Boy Child on the Streets Chief Editor - September 12, 2020 0 By Norman Kapata WE have seen an increase of street children on our streets and I recently had an opportunity to have interviewed a street... Read more Economy Stop quoting products and services in us dollars, EAZ advises businesses in Zambia Chief Editor - September 12, 2020 2 The Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) has advised some businesses in the country to stop quoting products and services in us dollars. EAZ president Lubinda... Read more Headlines Load Shedding will be a Thing of the Past, President Lungu Assures Zambians Chief Editor - September 11, 2020 34 President Edgar Lungu has assured the nation that load shedding will be a thing of the past once he commissions the Kafue Gorge Lower... Read more More Articles In This Category The Handover of Anti-Riot Kit to Zambia Police in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - August 20, 2020 46 Read more President Lungu’s Chifubu Market Visit in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - August 17, 2020 37 Read more MMD Democracy Day in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - August 1, 2020 11 Hon. Aka Lewanika gives an Democratic Lecture titled : Tracking the footprints of Democracy during the 30 years of the MMD at Democracy... Read more The Disinfecting of Parliament Building in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - July 21, 2020 18 The Association of Indian Community in Zambia (AICZ) yesterday disinfected Parliament building following an increase in positive Covid-19 cases recorded from Members of Parliament... Read more
Civility and Co-existence. In someone’s stronghold, Lungu gets booed..Learn something ba Hakainde worshippers. PF must go though.
It appears most people in the area don’t know the UPND symbol.
Thinking about 2021. HH will be president in a pf dominated parliament. As it stands now, thats the most realistic outcome. The two political parties should be thinking of how they will manage that. I also suspect prison sentences for some current ministers. Lastly HH will fail to govern as the parliament will be so hostile. Our leaders should start speaking the same language NOW! For those that doubt my maths, keep comforting yourselves.
Posenipo kaili
In the civilised areas of Luapula, Nothern and Muchinga provinces there is no violence. It’s a sharp contrast if compared with the bantustan provinces of southern, western where tribalist savages attack other Zambians because they belong to PF.