A Treble For Mweene, Musonda Gives Leopards Hope

Striker Mwape Musonda and goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene Saturday’s went according to plan with a delivery of hope and glory in their respective weekend engagements with their South African clubs.

On Saturday night at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, Mamelodi Sundowns completed a treble with victory in the Nedbank Cup final following a 1-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic.

Mweene was an unused substitute in that match following the return of Denis Onyango after a three week injury layoff.

The result sees Mweene end the season with a gold medal in league championship, the Telkom Cup and now the Nedbank Cup.

And earlier in the afternoon in the league playoffs at Bidvest Stadium, Mwape Musonda inspirational form for relegation-battling Black Leopards continued with a first half goal in a 3-1 away win over promotion-chasing TTM.

It was Musonda’s second goal in as many matches after scoring in the 1-0 game one win over Ajax Cape Town on September 9.

But the Chipolopolo striker was denied a brace when his effort just before halftime was ruled out for offside.

With maximum 6 points from two games, Leopards need a win with a match to spare against second placed Ajax Cape Town on September 18 to secure their top-flight safety.

Ajax Cape Town, who have midfielder Roderick Kabwe in their ranks, have 3 points after two games played heading into their penultimate fixture against fellow promotion prospects TTM on September 15.

