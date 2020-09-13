9.5 C
Sunday, September 13, 2020
Updated:

Lufwanyama Chiefs endorse President Edgar Lungu for 2021

Senior Chief Nkana, Chief Lumpuma and Chieftainess Shimukunami of Lufwanyama district on the Copperbelt Province have endorsed President Edgar Lungu for the 2021 elections.

The Chiefs said they want President Lungu’s leadership to continue because they have seen the numerous developments that his administration has scored in the District.

The three traditional leaders have also observed that the PF will now penetrate in Lufwanyama because of massive development.

The Chiefs were speaking separately on Saturday when PF Copperbelt Province Mobilisation Chairman Bowman Lusambo led his team in paying courtesy calls on them at their respective palaces.

Senior Chief Nkana says he no longer trusts the promises from the opposition but rather believes in the developments he has already and continues to see under the PF government.

“The animal in your hand is better than the one in the wild” Chief Nkana told Mr Lusambo.

Chief Nkana said the opposition will not lie about roads,hospitals, clinics, communication towers and any other development because the PF government has already delivered adding that Lufwanyama has rejected politics of mere promises.

The traditional leader encouraged the PF to base their campaigns on the tangible development which they have done in the country to ensure that they win the forthcoming Lufwanyama ward by-elections.

He said time has come for the PF to have representation both at ward and Parliamentary levels in the area in order to accelerate development in Lufwanyama which has stalled due to lack of commitment from the opposition.

“This is smart campaign. Lies will not prevail in Lufwanyama because we want politics of fulfillment and not promises” he said.

And Chief Lumpuma said President Lungu has delivered massive development in the shortest period of time which other governments never managed.

He cited distribution of farming inputs which has already been delivered to the district and a bumper harvest during the 2019/20 farming season as evidence of good and caring leadership under President Lungu who he described as being humble and wholehearted.

Meanwhile, Chieftainess Shimukunami said Lufwanyama has changed in favour of the PF and expressed hope that the party will scoop all the ward by-elections.

Mr. Lusambo is in Lufwanyama to spearhead mobilisation activities and drum up support for PF candidates in Thursday’s Local Government by-elections.

