Photo Gallery Updated: September 13, 2020 PF campaign Rallies in Pictures By Chief Editor September 13, 2020 39 views 4 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery PF campaign Rallies in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Minister of Tourism Ronald Chitotela addressing the rally Nominated Member of Parliament Ho Nakacinda addressing a rally Health Minister Dr Chilufya addressing a campaign rally People at the PF Rally addressed by President Lungu People at the PF Rally addressed by President Lungu People at the PF Rally addressed by President Lungu People at the PF Rally addressed by President Lungu People at the PF Rally addressed by President Lungu People at the PF Rally addressed by President Lungu President Lungu at a rally to introduce the PF candidate President Lungu at a rally to introduce the PF candidate People at the PF Rally addressed by President Lungu People at the PF Rally addressed by President Lungu PF Deputy Secretary Mumbi Phiri at the rally President Lungu at a rally to introduce the PF candidate People at the PF Rally addressed by President Lungu Bowman Lusambo drumming up support for Ward Councilors Bowman Lusambo drumming up support for Ward Councilors People at the PF Rally addressed by President Lungu President Lungu at a rally to introduce the PF candidate People at the PF Rally addressed by President Lungu Previous articlePF Vows to Launch a Vigorous Nationwide Campaign to Retire HH after 2021 ElectionsNext articleTraditional Leaders Resolve to Start Exchange Visits 4 COMMENTS …look at these fat pigs…fat on stolen money. Reply You don’t see any pf supporter referring to the attendance and claiming that we will win, unlike what we saw with upnd yesterday. What the upnd don’t realise is that it’s the same people in attendance hahaha. Question is will they vote for you. We wait and see the results. Us we never prematurely celebrate like premature ejaculation Reply Is this a working visit? These vultures only there to eat that’s all. PF must go! 1 Reply When I zoom in, I see very young children. Is it safe covid wise?6 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News General NewsChief Editor - September 13, 202011,065 student at Mulungushi University awarded Study loansThe Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has awarded 1,065 student loans to first-year students at Mulungushi University...Read more General News Traditional Leaders Resolve to Start Exchange Visits Chief Editor - September 13, 2020 1 Traditional Leaders have resolved to start exchange visits of chiefdoms meant to promote piece and Unit as well as encouraging development in the country. Chief... Read more Photo Gallery PF campaign Rallies in Pictures Chief Editor - September 13, 2020 4 Read more Headlines PF Vows to Launch a Vigorous Nationwide Campaign to Retire HH after 2021 Elections Chief Editor - September 13, 2020 10 The Patriotic Front (PF) National Mobilization Committee has vowed to launch a vigorous nationwide campaign that will send UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema into retirement... Read more Feature Politics Why Nawakwi and Tilyenji Should Give Way to Fresh Legs in 2021 editor - September 13, 2020 8 By Parkie Mbozi THE UNITED National Independence Party (UNIP), Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), United Party for National Development (UPND), Forum for Democracy and... Read more More Articles In This Category UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee’s Petrol Bombed House in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - September 13, 2020 30 Read more UPND’s HH in Luapula Province in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - September 12, 2020 40 Read more The Handover of Anti-Riot Kit to Zambia Police in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - August 20, 2020 46 Read more President Lungu’s Chifubu Market Visit in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - August 17, 2020 37 Read more
…look at these fat pigs…fat on stolen money.
You don’t see any pf supporter referring to the attendance and claiming that we will win, unlike what we saw with upnd yesterday. What the upnd don’t realise is that it’s the same people in attendance hahaha. Question is will they vote for you. We wait and see the results. Us we never prematurely celebrate like premature ejaculation
Is this a working visit? These vultures only there to eat that’s all.
PF must go!
When I zoom in, I see very young children. Is it safe covid wise?6