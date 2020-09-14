9.5 C
Gift Kampamba: No Time For Experiments For Micho

Gift Kampamba: No Time For Experiments For Micho
http://www.lusakatimes.com

Ex-Chipolopolo midfielder Gift Kampamba says coach Micho should focus on actively playing and experienced players as he selects the squad for the back to back 2021 AFCON Group H qualifiers against Botswana scheduled for November.

Micho is about to announce the squad for Zambia’s two friendly matches against United Arab Emirates to be played next month in readiness for the November assignment.

Kampamba, the former Nkana midfield star and assistant coach, said Micho has no time to experiment ahead of crucial games against Botswana.

“Micho has come at a difficult time when many players are not active because of Covid-19 and other factors. Local players are also not very active when you look at big clubs have many foreigners. It may be difficult for him when selecting players,” he said.

“Let him call players who are actively playing at their clubs both local and foreign based. The National Team should not be a place for gaining fitness. Players must be fit when coming to the squad,” Kampamba said.

“We also need two or three experienced players in the squad to look after the upcoming ones. Some players can shine in two games at club level but that does not mean they can play at the bigger stage,” he said.

Chipolopolo are bottom of Group H with no points after losing their first two pool games to Algeria and Zimbabwe.

“All the four remaining matches are crucial. If he (Micho) puts his acts together and comes up with a good squad we will do better,” Kampamba said.

HH's Use of the Derogatory Bemba "C" word at a Public Rally has Social Media talking

