Monday, September 14, 2020
Updated:

HH’ use of the Derogatory Bemba “C” word at a Public Rally has Social Media talking

United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has caused a social media frenzy when he used the widely known derogatory Bemba “C” word at a public rally in Lukashya constituency yesterday afternoon when he was campaigning for the party’s candidate Davis Mulenga in the upcoming By-Elections.

Mr Hichilema could be clearly heard using the “C” word when he addressed the rally in Bemba.

People against his use of the word took to social media to complain against what they have described as unacceptable conduct by a person aspiring for the highest office in the land

One such person, Facebook blogger Simon Mwewa expressed shock at Mr Hichilema’s use of the “C” word describing it as of profanities.

“I am disappointed to hear the leader of the REDS using vulgarity(insele) at a political rally in front of an audience full of women and children,” read his post, before adding that the thunderous applause from the crowd disappointed him.

In support of Mr Hichilema, some people said that the UPND leader was just giving out an illustration using the native language that for that particular place and the people actually understood what he meant and it was normal.

Others went as further as saying that Mr Hichilema was in the Bemba Land and Bembas are known for that language, so HH is breaking tribal Barriers. Some cited the late President MIcheal Sata who got voted into power despite being known to use the “C” word at public rallies

