Bafana Bafana to play Chipolopolo next month

By Chief Editor
South Africa have secured a friendly match against Zambia during the October Fifa international period.

Chipolopolo and Bafana Bafana are Zimbabwe’s opponents in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers and 2022 World Cup qualifiers respectively.

The game is one of the two friendlies lined-up by SAFA between October 7 and 15. The other one is against Namibia.

Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi told Goal.com that the participation of friendlies is subject to the government allowing international travel.

“We have approached and managed to get Zambia and Namibia for friendly matches. Plans are that we play Zambia at home and Namibia away,” he said.

“Our opponents have agreed, but everything is dependent on lockdown regulations. These plans are in anticipation that we will go into Level One of the nationwide lockdown and our borders would be opened soon.”

Meanwhile, Zambia will face Botswana in back-to-back ties of Group H Afcon Qualifiers in November.

Chipolopolo are on the bottom of the pool with zero points while the Zebras are in third with a point.

Algeria lead the group with six points, two ahead of Zimbabwe who are in the second place.

Previous articleChief Nkole Mfumu appeals to President Lungu to ensure violence-free elections

