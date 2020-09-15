9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Rural News
Chief Nkole Mfumu appeals to President Lungu to ensure violence-free elections

Chief Nkole Nfumu of the Bemba speaking people in Kasama district has asked President Edgar Lungu to ensure that the forthcoming Lukashya by-election is free of violence.

And Chief Nkole Nfumu has encouraged the Head of State to continue preaching peace and unity so that the country can continue to record meaningful development.

The traditional leader expressed happiness that President Edgar Lungu visited his chiefdom stating that he is the first president to visit the area.

He told the President that the area was lagging behind in development but expressed optimism that the President’s visit is set to change things in the area.

Chief Nkole Nfumu thanked the PF government for connecting power to his palace and further asked for the electrification of houses in the area.

He also commended the Head of State for his government move to construct a mini-hospital in the area saying that it will bring health services closer to the people.

The traditional leader also asked government to help construct a Secondary School in the area.

Chief Nkole Nfumu has however disclosed to President Lungu that his chiefdom has resolved to continue supporting him because he has shown a great sense of leadership.

In response, President Lungu also urged the chief to continue promoting peace and unity.

He assured the traditional leader that the police command is on high alert to ensure peace is upheld during campaigns up-to the polls.

The Head of State later held a rally at Nkole Nfumu grounds to drum up support for PF candidate George Chisanga ahead of the Lukashya Constituency Parliamentary by election slated for 17th September 2020.

During the rally President Lungu pointed out that Lukashaya Constituency is lagging behind in a number of areas adding that deserved to have a fair share of development.

He however explains that starts with having a good leader who will represent the people and advance development in the area.

President Lungu has since appealed to the people of Lukashya to vote for a PF candidate as he will work with government to develop the area.

And the aspiring candidate, George Chisanga, pledged to meet the electorates’ expectations of delivering on developmental goals once voted into office.

