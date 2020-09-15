9.5 C
Sports
Mubanga Leaves Nkana For Zesco 4 Months Ahead of Schedule

Midfielder Kelvin Mubanga’s shock move from Nkana to Zesco United has been hastened by four months.

Mubanga signed a two-year pre-contract agreement over a week ago with Zesco that would have seen him join the eight-time champions from the record 13-time Zambian kings after his contract was initially set to expire on January 1, 2021.

“Kelvin is going to join Zesco United sometime this month instead of 1st January 2021. The two clubs reached an agreement to make Kampamba’s move permanent sooner, rather than later,” Zesco spokesperson Desmond Katongo said.

Nkana and Zesco seemingly decided to bring an expedient end to this story considering the tense rivalry that has grown between the two Copperbelt giants since the latter emerged as a Zambia football super power over the last decade.

To put it into context, Zesco’s last six league titles have all come over the last ten years opposed to Nkana’s two and the Ndola club had from 2004 to 2017 maintained an unbeaten run against the Kitwe giants.

Mubanga is now expected to officially move to Ndola as early as Wednesday, September 16.

