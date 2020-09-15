9.5 C
Police Chief Kakoma Kanganja Warns UPND Cadres who allegedly Destroyed NRC Registration Equipment

By Chief Editor
Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned suspected United Party for National Development UPND cadres who stormed a registration center in Chitamba village in Lukashya of Northern Province.

The cadres are alleged to have destroyed some machinery being used during the ongoing mobile National Registration card exercise, stealing some equipment as well as beating up officers they found at the center.

In a statement to the media, Mr. Kanganja said that the police condemn the action taken by suspected UPND Cadres and that the action taken by UPND cadres to search the registration office and steal equipment is a big setback to the process being undertaken countrywide and cannot be condoned.

Mr. Kanganja said police are open and ready to receive complaints from anyone concerned regarding the exercise if there are any suspicions or concerns.

He said police will follow this matter to the latter and will take punitive action against all those found wanting.

The Police Inspector-General has also called on Zambians to respect Government workers who have sacrificed to perform this noble task of serving members of the public through the issuance of National Registration Cards unlike victimizing them.

Below is the full statement

Lusaka/14th September 2020.

I wish to sound a strong and timely warning to the suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) Cadres who stormed a registration centre in Chitamba village in Lukashya of Northern Province on 13th September, 2020 and destroyed some machinery being used during the on -going mobile National Registration card (NRC) exercise, stealing some equipment as well as beating up officers they found at the centre.

As Police , we strongly condemn the action taken by suspected UPND Cadres. We are all aware that the mobile registration exercise is not a hidden process because there has been maximum publicity about this activity way back before this process was commenced. Further, this exercise is being done in broad day light and not at night.

Therefore , the action taken by UPND cadres to ransack the registration office and steal equipment is a bid draw back to this process being undertaken fountrywide and can not be condoned.

If there are any suspicions or concerns, police are open and ready to receive complaints from anyone concerned regarding the exercise.

In addition, this process has no bearing on the by-elections currently taking place in Lukanshya and Mwansabombwe Constituencies but it is being done in preparation for the 2021 general elections. It is therefore disheartening to note that Political Parties that pledged to maintain peace during and after the by elections are the ones in the forefront perpetuating violence.

I wish to warn that police will follow this matter to the latter and will take punitive action against all those found wanting.

Let us respect Government workers who have sacrificed to perform this noble task of serving members of the public through issuance of National Registration Cards unlike victimising them.

KAKOMA KANGANJA
INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

  2. I hv no problem with seizing the equipment if there suspicions about wht was going on but I draw the line at its destruction. If there citizens who hv any suspicion about wht should be an ordinary state function, those suspicions can be dealt with by openness.

