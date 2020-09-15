9.5 C
Rural News
ZNS Mpika first wheat crop praised

By Chief Editor
Zambia National Service (ZNS) Deputy Commandant Benson Miti has commended ZNS officers in Mpika District in Muchinga Province for producing the first-ever wheat crop in the region.

Major General Miti made the remarks when he paid a courtesy call on Muchinga Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Jonathan Ng’onga at his office today.

Major Miti who is on a familiarization tour of ZNS operations in Muchinga Province said the works being implemented in Mpika are impressive.

“Following my appointment as Deputy Commandant, I am here on a familiarization tour of all the provinces where we have the presence and I have started with Muchinga Province,” he said.

He said the works being done under ZNS Mpika with only one center pivot installed speaks volumes.

Major Miti said the enormous works done so far is a clear indication that once all the three center pivots are installed, Muchinga will excel in the agriculture sector.

He said he is hopeful that the visit to the province will yield positive results and encourage officers to continue contributing effectively to the national basket.

Speaking during the same meeting, Muchinga Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Jonathan Ng’onga said the works being done by ZNS in the region cannot be overemphasized.

Mr. Ng’onga said the construction and the full installation of two milling plants by Zambia National Service (ZNS) and the Zambia Correctional Services (ZCS) in Mpika calls for an increase in production in order to meet the demand that will come.

He said this entails that farmers ought to double their efforts and produce more.

The DPS added that with such kind of development taking place, Muchinga Province will soon be able to feed the entire nation through its agriculture produce.

He however, called upon ZNS to combine its efforts with the department of agriculture in the province for the betterment of farmers in the area.

“We only hope that the province will receive favourable rainfall as always for effective and meaningful productivity,” he stated.

